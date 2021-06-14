Fashion: it’s time to rediscover the joys of dressing





WITH the pandemic and many of us working from home, fashion has become much more relaxed over the past year.

We welcome this move towards stretchy belts and sneakers: a lot of comfort is found in your most worn and comfy clothes. However, as many parts of the world start to open up again, many of us don’t want to stay in tracksuits forever.

Even if you find it hard to differentiate yourself from the sporting hobbies you have become accustomed to, changing your wardrobe and dressing again might do you good. Shakaila Forbes-Bell, fashion psychologist and founder of Fashion Is Psychology (fashionispsychology.com), calls on clothing to “take care of yourself.” She says, “While it has been great not being bound by dress codes in the workplace and dressing in a way that is comfortable for you, which can be conducive to a productive day, it can start to be limited – almost like a uniform. “

Getting out of that sartorial rut can “actually be really cathartic,” she says, because it’s a break from the everyday habits that often leave us stressed out.

“Being able to step out of your traditional comfort zone and dress in a different way that isn’t the norm can almost act as an escape tool.” For Forbes-Bell, it can “help you step into a different side of yourself, help you embrace creativity, and help you have a little fun – so that way it can definitely be a mood booster.” “.

Of course, dressing means different things to everyone – it depends on your personality, culture, background and more. Find out what your version is – maybe put on a costume, put on your favorite color, or whatever is a little weirder than the norm.

The Forbes-Bell mantra is: “Don’t save that special occasion dress for a special occasion, you have to make a day special by wearing these dresses” – especially after last year when everything can be canceled at any time. . The psychologist already knows what dress she’ll wear the next time she steps out: a tight-fitting orange number from the black mark TSHKA (and she already took it for a test drive at home).

Wearing these special outfits – even if it’s not for something specific – can lift your spirits, she says, and make you want to celebrate the little things, instead of waiting for something big to happen. – who might not even come.

Fashion should be about expressing yourself and feeling comfortable, so when it comes to dressing: take things at your own pace. Maybe you’re the type of person who finds pleasure in dressing like a glamorous femme fatale on vacation in the South of France, or maybe a chunky necklace is your version for turning things up. ‘up a notch – whatever it is, you do it.

Are you looking for some inspiration in the costume department? We have sorted you out …

Dresses

Everything big, bold and fabulous is the name of the game with dresses – think puffed sleeves, garish patterns, and bodycon styles. When we say “dressing up,” we don’t mean you have to don a full tuxedo – instead, even something as simple as a colorful dress can make you feel like a new person.





DITA dress, £ 30, available at TSHKA





Light yellow / floral linen blend dress, £ 19.99, available at H&M

Suit

For us, wearing a costume is a total life hack. Putting one on – especially in a trendy pastel shade – gives you an effortless chic and elegant look. Most of the new styles are just as comfortable as your favorite joggers; what better way to dress yourself again?





Soft blue blazer with long, gathered sleeves, £ 60; Blue cigarette pants with slit front, £ 36; Black Ribbed Long Sleeve Mock Neck Top, £ 14, available at River Island





Fluid mango suit blazer, £ 69.99; Mango pleated straight pants, £ 49.99, available at Freemans

Tops and pants

The sky is truly the limit – this season we especially have our eyes on silky shirts, ’90s-inspired crop tops, and strong patterned pants. If you’re feeling particularly chic, combine the ups and downs into one magical ensemble.





Gingham linen-blend top, £ 25.99, available at Zara





Khost floral panties, £ 39; Khost floral top, £ 29, available at M & Co

Footwear

Yes, the rumors are true: heels are back. They are a real antidote to the flat, sensitive shoes you wear for your daily walks in the park throughout the winter.

We’re not going to overdo it: heels are by no means as comfortable as sneakers. However, a shiny pair of shoes – even with a low heel, if you still want to be able to walk – can bring some sunshine to your outfit and put you in a good mood. Just be sure to plan your activity accordingly – these are the kind of shoes you’ll get to the pub by cab in, rather than something more active.





Master Plan padded mules in lemon leather, £ 59, available at Office



