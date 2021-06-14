Sleb Safari: Keira Knightley’s trampoline has a strict dress code







IN a semi-regular feature, Sleb Safari likes to call celebrities: they’re just like us, celebrities fall into two camps – Relatable and Unrelatable. Relatable is the equivalent of Seal eating a loaf of bread all at once, slice by slice glorious. Unrelatable is like Mark Wahlberg who gets up every day at 2:30 a.m. to train.

Now Keira Knightley is gone and threw a wrench in the works with her Chanel and Locking Trampoline stories as told to Harper’s Bazaar.

Keira is one of the faces of Chanel and at the age of 17 Sleb Safari was turned down for a job in the show, so it’s already a check mark in the Relatable category.

Keira has a great story about the first time she met Karl Lagerfeld, after being transported from LA to Paris by Chanel. It’s already a huge tick in the Unrelatable category and we’re a long way from the punchline.

“I was at the Ritz, and when I opened the wardrobe I found all these Chanel clothes in there. I just thought the room hadn’t been cleaned so I called the front desk. to say that someone had forgotten their clothes, and they said they were for my stay, but not for keeping it. It’s always a Cinderella moment. “

Since then, Keira has built her own Chanel (Unrelatable) wardrobe and put it to good use during the first lockdown.

“We have a trampoline in our backyard and we have decided that we are only allowed to wear dresses,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. Reliable. And cute.

“I put on red lipstick every day, and every piece of Chanel I have in my closet, and my daughter Edie had Chanel ribbons braided through her hair and fairy wings.” Most certainly unrelated.

Keira allowed her husband to participate, provided he wears one of his “peacock-colored Gucci suits”. Peacock colored tick under Unrelatable.

“I was like ‘what’s the use of those pretty things sitting in the closet, when it’s pretty apocalyptic and scary outside?’ It was so important to be really happy for the kids.

Then she went to the supermarket shop.

“And so you did, and you forgot – and then the groceries would come and you had to wipe everything off before you put it away, remember?” It got extreme when I found these weird brown apples and my husband said he boiled them, because people could have touched them. I said, ‘Okay, but now we can’t eat them anymore! It was a really strange time, we were dressed in very light clothes, boiling apples! “

Her husband also considered sourcing vegetables from regenerative farms during the second lockdown. Keira had her own thoughts.

“… I’m not a big fan of root vegetables, and in those regenerative boxes that we got – it’s so middle class, I can’t stand it – there were four celeriacs.” And I hate celery root. I didn’t know I could feel so much for a vegetable, ”Keira explained.

One evening, her husband suggested that they forgo a planned take-out in favor of a dish of celeriac. Keira threw the offending vegetable on the kitchen floor. 100 percent relatable.

So on a scale of ribbons tied to Chanel, Keira sits somewhere in the middle. Yes, there was a family wearing tens of thousands of pounds of clothes to bounce on a trampoline but in the end, they were parent and spouse, doing their best, in what reality is, to keep their spirits up during the ride. locking. Isn’t that what we all did, in our own way?

Bonnie Tyler is done with eclipses





Bonnie tyler

SAVE a thought for Bonnie Tyler whose Twitter notifications exploded last Thursday morning as the rest of us stood outside trying to spot the partial eclipse.

To those who have managed to see a crescent sun with about a third blocked by the moon, Sleb Safari salutes you. All Sleb Safari could see were clouds.

Poor Bonnie Tyler tweeted, “Notifications are exploding. * check the news * Ah. There is an eclipse ”.

There were a lot of good answers, but the winning entry was Specsavers who replied “Turn off your notifications, eyes shining”.

Howard from Take That could join Strictly, if he can be bothered

SLEB Safari greatly appreciated Take That’s Howard for his honest singing and work ethic after a stint in The Masked Dancer.

The PA News Agency asked Howard if he would consider appearing in Strictly Come Dancing and, although he is famous for a 30-year musical career, Howard said he liked the idea of ​​dancing because ” singing is not my thing “.

“I would obviously like to dance, because dancing is the thing and it’s my thing and singing is not my thing. I can sing, of course, but dancing is my thing.

Howard says he’s been asked several times to join Strictly “and I’ve always refused, because I’ve always said I’m not really sure I have the work ethic in me to actually rehearse” .

So to recap, singing is not Howard’s strong suit and he can’t really be bothered with rehearsals and yet he’s a millionaire member of the boy band.

Sleb Safari is both admiring and baffled.

