Elizabeth Hurleys see-through dress will take your breath away

Brandi fowler Elizabeth Hurley’s stunning sheer dress is so stunning that it will take your breath away. Fans are going crazy for the look.

Elizabeth hurley just celebrated her 56th birthday and she continues to prove that she only gets better with time. the Austin Powers The star looked ethereal in a photo she shared on Instagram that showed her standing in a dream field wearing a gorgeous yellow Versace dress with sheer panels. MORE: Elizabeth Hurley grabs attention in body-hugging numbers with a must-see photo The flattering dress left little to the imagination and showed off Elizabeth's toned physique. The star glowed in the blink of an eye and completed the look with a touch of pink gloss on her lips and a diamond necklace. Elizabeth dazzled in a yellow Versace dress "About last night @versace @Donatella Versace #vintage #bad"She captioned the post. Elizabeth's famous friends and fans passed out at the series of photos that showed her in various striking poses in the dress. MORE: Elizabeth Hurley Gets Attention As She Marks 'First Night In 14 Months' MORE: Elizabeth Hurley sends fans into overdrive with stunning bikini post "Donatella WOW! Beautiful vintage Versace. You are beautiful, "wrote Donatella Versace. "So so beautiful," one fan added, as more fire and heart emojis dropped. "I love your dress!" Replied another. Although Elizabeth has not revealed if she was wearing the dress to a birthday party on Saturday, she delighted fans on Thursday when she shared a video on Instagram that showed her rolling around in a field of yellow flowers in shorts. in cut jeans and a white butterfly sporting a crest tank top to celebrate her special day. Elizabeth rolled around in a field of flowers to celebrate her 56th birthday "Happy birthday to me," she said in the clip. "You're 21 right," one fan asked in the comments, which was fitting since the ageless beauty is half her age. Elizabeth proved it yet again when she was stunned in a chic beige bikini and tricked fans into doing a double take as she cheered in the sun and sent a kiss to the camera. "Bliss #weekend English [heart emoji], she simply wrote. Many fans added flame emojis below the post, and one person remarked, "I'll say it again. You're the sexiest girl in IG! Fuck!" Another said, "Ageless. A third post read: "Endless Beauty." Elizabeth stunned in a beige bikini Elizabeth's passion for fashion led her to start her own swimwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005. She often models her brand's gorgeous designs on social media. In an interview with Grazia magazine last year, the mother-of-one revealed why she chose to turn to swimwear design, explaining, "I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and look good. " She continued, "It was the key for me to create a resort collection that would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age." It is clear that this is a mantra by which she lives.







