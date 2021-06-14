ConnectAid seeks to involve fashion in its takeover of social media for sustainability

ConnectAID, the international solidarity network, is the world’s leading combined charitable giving platform and a social impact network dedicated to the SDGs. Its first Global Social Media Influencers Summit for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) takes place this weekend. About a third of the world’s population uses social media. Therefore, ConnectAid believes that the only way to make the world a better place is to engage with as many of these individual users as possible. FashionUnited spoke with founder Galle Mogli about the goals of the next conference.

What motivated you to found ConnectAID, the International Solidarity Network?

Having worked for 18 years in the humanitarian sector, notably as a spokesperson for several United Nations organizations, I realized that there was a lack of a catalyst for solidarity between people, associations and companies. With the COVID-19 crisis, funding for charities has become increasingly scarce, and millions of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) face enormous competition or skepticism from donors who don’t know where donate, where their money is going or whether humanitarian actions are as effective as promised. Nonprofits need to be both communication and fundraising experts, skills that take time and money, and ultimately reduce the availability of funds that are needed elsewhere.

Is this where ConnectAid comes in?

ConnectAID empowers individuals, international nonprofits and businesses to become agents of change. 100% of donations go directly to causes chosen by the donor. Members who join the platform find a catalog of approved sustainable projects, while nonprofits have access to the tools they need to successfully communicate and fund their actions.

ConnectAid, the international solidarity network

Did some industries show more involvement than others at the top?

Our goal is to reinvent solidarity by breaking down silos and start taking real action online for the good of society. We have a wide range of speakers including Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Ulrika Modeer, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Development Program, Adam Rogers, author of Act online, business leader Debra Ruh, Felix Dodds, author of numerous books on the subject of sustainability, academics from Harvard and other universities, as well as representatives of the private sector and NGOs.

How can the fashion industry, which is one of the most polluting and in which influencers get extremely media coverage, get involved?

ConnectAID has so far been self-funded. This is one of the reasons we offer attendees the choice of purchasing a ticket if they can. This is the first-ever annual summit of influencers acting online for the good of society, and we are looking for sponsors and investors, especially from the fashion industry, to get involved in our humanitarian and environmental mission. Our goal is to develop real change and international solidarity between organizations, foundations, associations but also between individuals, creating a new normal. After three years of intense effort, we have laid the groundwork for enormous potential for change. We are now calling on the private sector to join us in our efforts so that we can go even further.

Did the ubiquity of online events during the pandemic inspire the idea of ​​a summit of social media influencers?

Nonprofits have had to reinvent themselves and find other ways to communicate and raise funds. Most of the live events have been canceled and the needs of vulnerable populations have never been greater. According to UN data, the crisis could plunge more than half a billion into poverty, while before Covid-19, the poverty rate in the world had not increased for decades. The use of online tools has become the norm, and we are convinced that only a collective approach can create a new normal where meaning and purpose are at the forefront of global discussions, to truly work in partnership to reduce poverty. , protect our planet and achieve all other sustainable goals set by the international community.

Concretely, what do you hope will result from the event?

ConnectAID is positioning itself as the missing agent between nonprofits and the desire of individuals to impact change so that the day people around the world can begin to engage with effective and lasting results. , and we can all do it from home, one click at a time. With high-level speakers from diverse backgrounds, and with a total reach of over 2 million followers, our ambition is to revolutionize the world of international solidarity at a time when it is more necessary than ever.

The Global Social Media Influencers Summit for the Sustainable Development Goals takes place at 8 a.m. EST on June 19 and requires registration on the ConnectAids website. Photos provided by ConnectAid

Fashion editor Jackie Mallon is also an educator and author of Silk for the Feed Dogs, a novel set in the international fashion industry.