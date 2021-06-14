New Orleans Pelicans diplomacy and Wes Iwundu reveal collaboration – WWD





Streetwear label Diplomacy and New Orleans Pelicans player Wes Iwundu are launching their first collaboration collection, Free the Future, on June 15, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of Houston. The 10-piece collection, priced from $ 20 to $ 120, includes clothing like fleece and lightweight hoodies, blue, black and cream t-shirts, and lightweight cotton shorts made in California. They feature original graphics like a Free the Future logo and astronaut illustration, as well as phrases like “great hope”. Iwundu, Diplomacy Creative Director Eric Archibald and the Diplomacy team met in Los Angeles in 2020 during the postponement of the NBA. The team had seen Iwundu in a yellow Diplomacy jumpsuit and wanted to work with him on a project, which eventually became the Free the Future collection. Iwundu said they plan to hold conferences and pop-up shops to support the collection. “Free the Future is an open phrase,” Iwundu explained. “We got into the idea of ​​expressing ourselves in different ways and living a free life. One where there are a lot of resources for you. Coming into the league it was all about basketball, but I was open to finding different ways of expressing myself and the best way to do that was in fashion. The collaborators also wanted to support the Boys & Girls Club of Houston with the collection, as the city is the home of Iwundu. He said it’s important to do charitable work and “what better place than where I started,” he said. “Children spend a lot of time away from their parents and need things to integrate,” he continued. “I think it’s a great idea, to give back to the community and provide a way to have fun.” “Wes was just in Houston and we met last week to tour [of the Boys & Girls Club of Houston]”said Sari Baez, president of sales and marketing at Diplomacy.” It’s a pretty fun and interesting thing and a little bit of motivation to want to work more. “ Baez said Diplomacy entered Macy’s in early 2020 but was stranded in lockdowns due to the global pandemic, but sold out long after stores reopened as the brand does not follow the seasons. The pandemic prompted the brand to move production from Portugal to closer to home in California, and saw online sales pick up. “It’s promising when it comes to retail,” she said. “We are looking forward to working with the next trade shows. 2021 is shaping up to be pretty good and we are excited about this capsule. The level that we are putting in place for development is exciting for us.







