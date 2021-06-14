Fashion
I tried on the new fashion insider uniform that Kendall Jenner put on the map
Recently, Kendall Jenner took to the streets of New York wearing a decidedly simple outfit: a look heavily infused with pieces from The Row, including loose khaki pants topped with a white T-shirt and oversized button down, plus a belt that tightens the waist and strappy heels. Stepping away from some of Jenner’s iconic looks, the tailored outfit is fresh and cool and takes inspiration from the “all oversized” trend we’ve seen on the rise on the catwalks and the street style scene.
Shortly after Jenner was spotted wearing the look, I started seeing it all over Instagram, and the outfit formula quickly revealed itself as the new fashion insider uniform. As this really reflects my penchant for tailored outfits involving easy basics, I decided to pull out a few pieces I already have from my closet to try them out. Here see my take on the look and the cool way fashion people wear it themselves.
About Kendall Jenner
Jenner’s look has been repeated endlessly, but the trick to perfecting the simple outfit is attention to proportions. Over the past year or so, there has been a movement toward wearing more relaxed silhouettes, and Jenner is showing exactly how to achieve this in a directional fashion.
On Kendall Jenner: Line Wesler T-shirt ($ 320), poplin shirt, pants, 90s bag ($ 990) and leather belt; FROM AFAR Désirée sandals ($ 425); Skimmed face mask
How i wear the look
Interested in trying Jenner’s look for myself, I pulled out a few favorite basics from my closet. Even though I didn’t have the exact items, I loved making it work with pieces that I already wear and love. I’m a big believer in investing in great basics, and this look is proof that there are always cool new ways to reinvent them with thoughtful style.
Key purchases
If you’re looking to try on Jenner’s bespoke outfit yourself, there are a few key purchases to add to your cart if you don’t already have them.
1. Oversized button-down shirt
H&M Cotton poplin shirt ($ 30)
A loose fit is key.
Zara Poplin shirt ($ 36)
This Zara version continues to sell.
2. Loose pants
Reformation Mason’s pants ($ 178)
This tan shade is perfect.
Style song Quinn pants ($ 198)
I also like the idea of wearing a pair of cream.
3. Basic T-shirt
Re / Done Classic T-shirt ($ 90)
Order a t-shirt with a slightly loose fit.
Madewell Sorrel Whisper Ringer T-shirt ($ 20)
The ultimate layering piece.
4. Heels
Amélie study Leather sandals with laces ($ 340)
Do like Jenner and opt for a pair of strappy heels.
Staud Frankie gathered sandals ($ 325)
Or opt for a pretty gathered pair.
How fashion insiders wear the look
Fashion insiders quickly adopted this outfit as their new fashion uniform, but with their own personal touches. Coming up, check out more ways to style the look and pieces to achieve it.
XXL tote bags have a moment, and it’s the perfect outfit to pair them up.
Zara Tote bag with side pockets ($ 26)
Khaity Amelia medium grained-leather tote ($ 1800)
Instead of a t-shirt, you can also try a ribbed tank top to add texture.
Agolde Ribbed tank top ($ 68)
Caslon Melody Ribbed Scoop Neck Tank Top ($ 19)
In my opinion, sunglasses are a key part of finishing any look.
Le Specs x Solid & Striped Surfside Sunglasses ($ 99)
Saint Laurent Narrow cat eye sunglasses ($ 380)
My collection of chain jewelry keeps growing, so I’m always looking for new ways to style the pieces.
Numbering 14k Gold Plated Chain Necklace ($ 190)
Laura Lombardi Gold Plated Cable Bracelet ($ 110)
Yes, hoops are a no-brainer to add a little something to this simple outfit.
Young Frank Varro Gold Plated Hoops ($ 115)
Emili Diane 14k Gold Plated Hoops ($ 175)
I wear pumps more than any other style of shoe in my wardrobe and I think they look so good with tailored pants.
Saint Laurent Blade Slingback Pumps ($ 795)
AWAY Carlotta grosgrain-trimmed velvet sandals ($ 248)
The final touch? A timeless belt.
Zara Oval buckle leather belt ($ 36)
B-Make the belt Milla Croco Belt ($ 156)
Then shop 25 cool fashion finds I’m obsessed with right now.
This article originally appeared on Who what to wear
