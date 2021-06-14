Alia Bhatt keeps it bright in a printed maxi dress; see photos





As things gradually returned to normal, people began to return to work while maintaining appropriate Covid behavior. As such, Alia Bhatt was also recently spotted outside Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. the Kalank the actor was seen in a bright flowing gown with statement sleeves. With the mask intact, she left her hair loose as it waved shutters. READ ALSO | Katrina Kaif steps out in the perfect summer dress; see photos The long pink and purple dress fit her perfectly and it was just heartwarming to see her after so long. She was seen outside Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla) READ ALSO | From Sonam Kapoor to Vidya Balan: Fashion successes and failures (June 7-13) Earlier, Katrina Kaif was also seen outside the home of director Zoya Akhtar. Unlike Alia, Katrina opted for a white midi dress, which gives us major summer fashion goals. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1×1.png We love the way she kept it comfortable and airy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla) The outfit was paired with denim sneakers. However, while Alia has not been spotted in public, the actor has kept in touch with his fans via social media. Take a look at his posts below: See this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) See this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) See this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) See this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) With her films coming out soon, we can't wait to see what she has in store for us in terms of fashion. What is most impressive is the evolution of his style in recent years.







