



Camping style: how to achieve chic at the highest peak With brands such as Stone Island, Herno and Snow Peak bringing utilitarian elegance to outerwear, stepping into the great outdoors has never looked better.

Over the past 12 months, we’ve swaddled ourselves inside in pleats of soft fabric, but now as we start to reappear in the outside world, many of us are still looking for clothing that offers enough protection. . Luckily, a plethora of men’s performance brands tick all of our tech boxes and create looks for cutting edge camping style, with outerwear in innovative manufacturing that will protect against the elements. For stylish protection, we recommend layering your protective pieces, from jackets from global collective Affix and vests from Japanese brand Snow Peak to parkas from Italian brand Herno and sweatpants from Dutch brand Byborre. These designs are constructed from a variety of boundary-pushing fabrications, including Herno’s ultralight nylon and Snow Peak’s Kanecaron, a fire-resistant construction. Byborre even mixes materials of varying weights, which are mapped for optimal comfort all over the body, including its breathable knitted panels. Camping style: the smartest parts of the kit Single Wall Mug and Spoon by Rapha and Snow Peak For those who love garment dyeing, Stone Island’s triple-layered hooded jacket showcases the brand’s color innovations. Elsewhere, for those looking for more chic than sporty pieces, the American brand Woolrich has developed a technical cotton pea coat for spring. Designed to wrap you up on the road, its windproof and water-resistant qualities will protect you well if you stray from the road. The cutting edge camping style wouldn’t be complete without a few gimmicks and gimmicks to make other tent pitchers jealous. We recommend adding Rapha and Snow Peak’s collaborative bike accessories to your route, which include a lightweight titanium spoon and a single-walled mug, with a collapsible handle. Serve your campfire fodder on the Maison Kitsuné x Helinox baby blue folding camping table, adorned with the cute Kitsuné fox logo. Entering the great outdoors has never been so beautiful. §

