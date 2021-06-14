Ferrari launches very first high performance fabric fashion collection





Ferrari has launched its first in-house fashion collection of contemporary high-performance, high-tech fabrics for men and women as it seeks to relaunch its brand extension strategy. Ferrari says the in-house designed clothing collection offers fans of the brand and its supercars a touch of “couture”. The fashion collection was on display on the automaker’s assembly line in its hometown of Maranello, Italy, where it typically produces its V12 motor vehicles and hand-sculpted 812 GTS. The automaker’s clothing collection is inspired by the ergonomic designs of its vehicles, their high performance nature and technical finish. (Also read | Mercedes-AMG partners with Palace to create unique car livery, clothing collection) The clothes were designed in a non-sexist way, have curvy shapes and raglan shoulders inspired by his cars, Fashion Network reported. “Our clothes need to be recognizable not for the logo but also for their spirit,” said Rocco Iannone, Creative Director of Fashion at Ferraris. The clothing features highly graphic prints, mixes of 1950s posters and magazine covers hinting at speed, images of the prancing horse of the brand’s logo and even Formula 1 champions Ferrari taking the checkered flag. . The fashion launch is a major milestone in Ferrari’s new branding strategy, one of its biggest investments outside the automotive sector. The company plans to leverage the fashion industry to account for around 10% of profits in about seven to ten years. (Also read | Ferrari hires iPhone innovator as CEO to accelerate tilt towards tech) Ferrari’s fashion collection will be offered primarily online and in its official stores in Maranello, Milan and Rome in Italy. More stores will be in Los Angeles and Miami in the United States this year and in China in 2022. Its clothing prices range from around 200 euros for t-shirts to 3,000 euros for high-end coats. The automaker will eventually expand its luxury fashion collection to include accessories. In addition, Ferrari also plans to expand its brand to include a new restaurant in the hometown of Maranello in northern Italy. (with contributions from Reuters)

