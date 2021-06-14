Fashion
Men’s Health Week: 5 Ways To Improve Your Well-Being By Participating In The Can Do Challenge
From heart disease and type 2 diabetes to depression and suicide, research has shown that men can be at a significantly higher risk of many serious health problems than women. However, it is believed that they are much less likely to see a doctor, or even recognize the signs of illness.
From June 14 to 21, the wellness world is turning its attention to Men’s Health Week, to raise awareness of the health challenges facing men around the world.
This year’s theme focuses on the Can Do Challenge, which asks men to participate in a different self-care effort every day, for five days, all of which are scientifically proven to help us feel better.
Want to get involved? Here are the five ways the Mens Health Forum, the charity behind Awareness Week, says we can effectively improve our health and well-being during the workweek.
1. Log in on Monday
There’s a reason hanging out with your friends in a sunny pub garden is good. Studies have shown that having social connections with others can help fight problems like anxiety and depression, as well as increase self-esteem and empathy.
Humans are social creatures by nature, and after more than a year of confinement, staying connected in an increasingly isolated world has arguably never been more important.
2. Be active on Tuesday
There are so many ways for busy people to make physical activity part of their lives, and you don’t have to lift an intimidating barbell in the gym to reap the rewards.
Walking is perhaps the easiest and cheapest way to increase your activity levels and a simple trick to increase your step count is to walk to the store next time, instead of jumping in. car.
3. Notice on Wednesday
The last time you took a walk, did you really stop to engage with your surroundings? Or were you browsing social media, replying to a WhatsApp message, and listening to a podcast?
Putting your phone away and really taking a moment to notice the sights, sounds, and experiences around you can have major benefits for your well-being.
Known as a type of mindfulness on the move, it’s all about slowing down, disconnecting from the digital world, and clearing your mind.
4. To discover on Thursday
If your evenings usually revolve around Netflix and opening a cold beer, why not mix things up with a new hobby on Thursday night?
Whether it’s painting, creative writing, or gardening, immersing yourself in a new hobby can be very good for your mental health and reduce stress.
5. Offer on Friday
Doing things for others may seem altruistic at the time, but it actually has a beneficial effect on the development of our own well-being.
According to the Mental Health Foundation, acts of kindness like volunteering for a local community group, mentoring someone at work, or just stopping by a neighbor can reduce stress and improve mood and esteem. self.
Good deeds don’t have to be time consuming or cost money, but sharing a little kindness and compassion can end your week on the right foot. If you’re stuck for ideas, the charity even has a random Acts of Kindness generator on their website, which can inspire you with some very effective good deeds.
