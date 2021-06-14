From Net-a-Porter to Saks, the marketplace model takes over fashion





E-concessions, a model already operated by Farfetch, Alibabas Tmall and Amazon, allow brands to retain more control over their image, prices and product assortment. The retailer provides space for the brand and promotes it, taking a commission while the brand keeps most of the sale. The retailer avoids the risk of buying unwanted inventory, while the brand obtains direct customer information and can avoid imposed markdowns. Brands now recognize the value of having direct contact with customers without the mediation of another party, says Federica Levato, partner at Bain & Company. Gucci, Prada and other big luxury brands began to assess their wholesale relationships before the pandemic, she says. Luxury still lags behind other industries in its adoption of e-commerce, building on pre-pandemic online penetration of just 12%, according to Bain data. Driven by the pandemic, that number has nearly doubled over the past year with rapid expansion of e-commerce and online store capabilities, Levato notes. It’s a great moment. It’s one of the most seismic changes in the retail industry we’ve seen in decades. There was already a desire from brands to take more control as dealership environments have grown over the years. But the pandemic has given brands a chance to reassess their dependence on multi-brand retailers, says luxury industry adviser Robert Burke. Concessions vs consignments Wholesale can be profitable and low risk for brands if the conditions are right. But brands rely on retailers to fulfill an agreement on how their wares are sold, and those agreements are sometimes revoked by retailers during times of trade downturn and lead to rebate or buyback agreements, Burke explains. Brands can’t control this and it has always been a bone of contention. A hybrid approach, using both wholesale and market models, has benefits for the consumer, says Paolo Mascio, president of the fashion division of Yoox Net-a-Porter Groups. Many customers are fond of a specific online destination, like Net-a-Porter or Yoox, but what if we could offer them more? More means new categories and more fashion, which could make them even more loyal customers. We would make their customers’ journey easier because they don’t have to go to other websites to find products or categories that we don’t offer. Farfetch has built a reputation for supporting brands that are slow to adopt e-commerce. E-concession is fast becoming a buzzword, almost like omnichannel a few years ago, says Giorgio Belloli, Director of Business and Sustainability at Farfetch. We have been running e-dealerships since day one; this has been the basis of our business model.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos