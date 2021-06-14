Maura Higgins impresses in sexy bodycon dress as she apologizes to fans





MAURA Higgins stunned in a tight black dress as she apologized to fans for taking a break from Instagram. The Love Island star – who recently split from boyfriend Chris Taylor – showed off her figure in the sexy snap last night. 3 Maura Higgins posed in a black dress last night as she apologized for missing Instagram Maura, 30, slipped into the strapless dress she teamed with gold jewelry. She then shared a video in the same room and said, "Sorry I have been so quiet the work has been a bit MAD atm !!" In an exclusive interview with The Sun in January, Maura admitted that she wanted Chris to ask the question. The Irish stunner has said she wants to settle down after meeting Chris on the show in 2019. 3 Maura, 30, looked stunning in a video after breaking her silence on social media The brunette told The Sun on Sunday: We were very much in love and we use the L word a lot. I look to the future and see myself with a family. I don't want a baby anytime soon, but when I'm ready and installed. "I want to get married before I have a baby, so Chris better hurry up and give me that engagement ring, because I'm not getting any younger. The couple became good friends after appearing on the 2019 Love Island series. 3 The couple went public with their romance in November As the couple spent more time together last summer, fans kept commenting on how they would make the perfect couple. They went public in November, posting a beloved Instagram snap of their trip to Dubai to celebrate Mauras' birthday. At the time Mauras' ex-boyfriend, ballroom dancerCurtis Pritchard, 24, accused the couple of stabbing him in the back. Maura and Curtis had teamed up on reality TV shows Villa Mallorcan, ultimately finishing fourth on the ITV2 dating show. But they separate seven months later.







