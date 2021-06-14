Jesus helps Brazil launch Copa America defense with victory





Gabriel Jesus played 85 minutes in Brazil’s comfortable 3-0 win over Venezuela as the hosts kicked off their Copa America defense in style.

The arrival at close range of Marquinhos gave the Selection a 23rd-minute lead, before a penalty from Neymar and a late strike from Gabriel Barbosa added an emphatic look to the score. Jesus came close to scoring the tournament’s first goal from the start, but the City man couldn’t stretch far enough to slap Richarlisons home at the far post from a Neymar corner. Venezuela, with twelve players and staff ruled out with positive coronavirus tests, managed to come out of the top 20 unscathed, but pressure from the incumbents was heralded soon after by another set-piece situation. The Neymars-seeking ball was thrown by Everton striker Richarlison at the near post, with a deflection falling favorably into the path of Paris Saint-Germains Marquinhos, who fell back at home to give Brazil an advantage. goal at the break. Once again, Jesus was in the thick of the action in the second half and was close to an assist when Neymar was inches from clean contact on his vicious low ball across the box. The PSG forward was not refused a second time, however, sending Joel Graterol the wrong way after former City defender Danilo was sent to tumble inside the box. Men’s team Sterling: I knew I had to score at Wembley!

After another impressive change for his national team, Jesus was replaced by Brazil with two fewer goals, coming out for Real Madrid Vinicius Junior with five to play. But there was just enough time for Flamengos Gabriel Barbosa to add a deserved third place, slapping home after Neymar bypassed Graterol and framed from a tight angle. Victory means Jesus and co. leads Group B with Colombia, Peru and Ecuador to play. DOWNLOAD THE MAN CITY APP Elsewhere, Edwin Cardona completed a remarkable team movement in the 42nd minute to give Colombia all three points against a fiery Ecuador. The attacking midfielder started the movement with a short free-kick, before a complex array of passes finally found the loaned Boca Juniors player, who was right at close range. Colombia stick together with Venezuela on Thursday, while Brazil host Peru on Friday morning. And Sergio Aguero’s Argentina begin their quest for Copa America glory tonight against Chile at 10 p.m. (UK).

