Fashion
The 18th century beauty that brought ancient Greek fashion to life
Lady Hamilton, a woman who became famous in Europe for her stunning beauty as well as her political influence, also brought Greek-inspired fashion to the continent for the first time.
Born into poverty and working as a maid in her teenage years, she was looked down upon by her first two lovers who took advantage of her youthful beauty and then left her. Her third lover, however, was Sir William Hamilton, the British Ambassador to Naples, who, against all social standards, then made her his wife.
Lady Hamilton quickly became a fashion icon and started trends such as draping in simple clothing inspired by the classical era, and ancient Greece in particular. She called this Greek-inspired theme “Attitudes” and was known to have used her many shawls in her public performances based on symposia in ancient Greece.
Goethe wrote of Lady Hamilton: “She wears a Greek costume, fits her perfectly. She then simply loosens her curls, takes a pair of shawls, and makes changes in postures, moods, gestures, attitude and appearance that really give the impression of being in a dream …
“Successively standing, kneeling, sitting, lying down, serious, sad, athletic, teasing, abandoned, penitent, seductive, threatening, anguished… one follows the other, and leaves them. She knows how to choose and shift the simple folds of her unique handkerchief for each expression, and adapt it to hundreds of kinds of headgear, ”he writes.
Hamilton makes ancient Greek fashion a staple
His “Greek” clothes quickly became a staple of the time. Her new wardrobe resembled that of a Greek goddess, with a simple, modern dress so different from the fashions of the day that involved stacking countless layers of fabric on top of each other.
Lady Hamilton chose loose dresses with a waistline just below the bust. Her hairstyle, soon copied by almost every fashion lady of the time, was also inspired by Greek statues, and even the French threw away their huge wigs to achieve Lady Hamilton’s new look.
In Naples, the girl who had married money was adored by the Italian gentry who followed her closely with every fashion movement. They appreciated her beauty, skill, independence and good humor at a time when she was looked down upon in her own country for being Sir William’s lover before marrying him.
Soon, dukes and princes held banquets in his honor, and even the king himself sought his company.
The Italian peasants considered her to be one of their own who had succeeded. Kneeling at her feet, they asked Lady Hamilton for favors and the artists sought to draw her portrait.
Soon his sphere of influence spread across Europe. She had done so much on her own for the revival of ancient Greek culture, but sadly, her liberal spirit quickly made her the victim of malicious gossip.
She quickly fell out of favor with the general public after becoming the mistress of Admiral Nelson, the beloved British naval hero. Nelson is said to have entered into a threesome with Lady Hamilton and her husband.
After the deaths of her lover and her husband, Lady Hamilton fell into destitution and became an object of ridicule and a synonym for cowardly behavior. But during those bright first years of her marriage to Lord Hamilton, she ruled society and brought some of Greece’s eternal beauty to the life of Western Europe.
picture credit
