Holly Willoughby’s white dress with embroidery is perfect for summer





If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Holly Willoughby never goes wrong when it comes to fashion and her new outfit is proof of that. Upload an Instagram photo of her latest This morning look, the mother of three looked gorgeous in a beautiful dress. Designed by Kate Spade New York, the Dainty Bloom Embroidered Dress is a perfect summer white dress. Crafted from embroidered floral voile organza, the sleeveless fit features gorgeous ruffles around its ultra-flattering V-neckline, it also features gathered pleats at the waist and a removable waistband so you can tighten the fit even more if you need it. wish. Kate Spade New York delicate flower embroidered dress A design you could wear to a wedding or summer work function, it is so easy to style. For her finish, Holly opted for a classic pair of nude strappy heeled sandals from Office. Still available in sizes 3-9, the Hacker Twist Vamp stilettos retail for £ 69.99 and would be a wardrobe staple that you could wear with anything, for any occasion. Office Office Office

office.co.uk £ 69.00 Holly’s white Kate Spade dress is certainly a bullion piece priced at £ 450, but it’s an absolute sight that would wow people wherever you wear it. If that’s too much of a stretch but you still want to get the look of the white sundress, we’ve rounded up our favorite white sundress below. There are so many gorgeous options to choose from … 12 of the chicest white dresses to get you ready for summer white organic lace dress This white organic dress has gathered sleeves, is cinched at the waist to create a flattering shape, and features pretty embroidered details. Pair with a pair of black sandals. Fitted dress in pure cotton with lace trim M&S Collection

brandsandspencer.com £ 49.50 This flowing white cotton dress is perfect when the weather gets warmer. The midi number features intricate lace details, three-quarter sleeves and an elasticated waistband for added comfort and shape. white shirt dress This paneled midi shirt dress is made from a linen and cotton blend and features a Johnny collar and elasticated sleeves. Ideal for long, hot summer days and the office. Crumpled cotton dress This chic mid-calf length cotton dress with cotton weave has a small stand-up collar and a V-shaped opening on the front. It features a stitched belt to accentuate the waist and flattering balloon sleeves for added style. Dobby ruffled cotton midi dress & other stories

stories.com.uk £ 85.00 This sleeveless cotton midi wrap dress has a side waist tie, side seam pockets, ruffled shoulders and very pretty lace details. Pair with sneakers or sandals. Jemima Linen Midi Dress – White Earth

boden.fr £ 120.00 This understated sleeveless summer dress is made from durable linen and fully lined. It’s cinched at the waist for breathability and flattering. white shirt dress This chic and casual shirt dress is perfect for informal and formal occasions. It features a collared neckline and three-quarter sleeves and is made from a cotton blend fabric that provides breathable comfort all day long. wide dress This fluid cream dress features a deep V-neck, pleated front, slightly dropped shoulders, long voluminous sleeves and wide cuffs with covered buttons. The loose fit is ideal for hot days. Look Tall textured gathered midi dress in white New look

asos.com £ 25.99 This white dress has a flattering square neckline, puffed sleeves and a stretchy gathered bodice. Ruffled cotton dress Online exclusivity

mango.com £ 49.99 This 100% cotton midi dress has a rounded high neck, short sleeves and a pretty ruffle at the bottom. Ruffled dress in organic cotton This white organic sleeveless midi dress has a flowy fabric to keep you cool this summer, and features a flared shape and ruffle details at the hem. Wear with a basket tote and brown flat sandals for the day. white long dress New look

This stunning Embroidery dress is crafted from soft cotton and has a flattering V-neckline and ruffle hem.

