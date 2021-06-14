Fashion
John McGlynn’s men show up for preseason training
There is excitement, butterflies in the stomach and that expectation of a comeback, John McGlynn said after Raith Rovers returned to training on Friday.
The 2020/21 campaign may have ended in playoff heartbreak against Dundee, but the style and manner of their football combined with booming business in the transfer market has ensured positivity abounds at Starks Park.
The new faces; the ambulant wounded; the missing stars; plans for the upcoming Courier Sport session outlines the lay of the land after the Fifers show up for work.
No training camp
You’ve heard the horror stories: grueling sprints in sand dunes, military-style fitness programs, and players running through the ground.
This is not John McGlynns style, however. It won’t be a fortnight before the Rovers team gets the feel of leather at their feet.
His priority is to balance getting the sharpness required while making sure his stars are ready to implement his attacking and tactically demanding style of football when the action begins.
It’s not just about running, running, running, McGlynn said. For me, there is a huge responsibility on the tactical side of the game from the moment we return.
Of course we have to get in shape and you can be sure we do, but there are other things you can always incorporate.
New faces and a new buzz
Raith Rovers wasted no time preparing for the 2021/22 campaign. Indeed, they were putting the pieces in place before the end of last season.
The pre-contractual captures of Christophe Berra, James Keatings, Tom Lang and Dario Zanatta were already in the bag before Rovers rushed for Liam Dick and Aidan Connolly last week.
Conversely, Kieran MacDonald, Regan Hendry, Iain Davidson, Dan Armstrong, Gozie Ugwu, Manny Duku, Fernandy Mendy and loan stars Timmy Abraham, Kai Kennedy, Nathan Cooney, Adam King and Jamie Gullan are all gone.
The new faces absolutely add to the excitement, 100%, McGlynn continued. Friday was our first day back, so you quickly introduce the new guys and immediately get that freshness and camaraderie.
“It’s about integrating them, and then very quickly implementing what you want from them.
Regan Hendry Offer
In addition to the option of an extended contract, Rovers has filed an offer to allow Hendry to team up with Raith to maintain his fitness ahead of the new campaign, such is the consideration with which McGlynn and the club carry the midfielder. ground.
Well, what has it been a few years. I can’t tell Raith enough about my time but for now it’s time to move on. Thank you to all of the club members for helping to create memories that will last a lifetime with me. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mRDpiXgGIM
– Regan Hendry (@ reganhendry11) June 11, 2021
The posh playmaker, who would be closer to English football, felt unable to participate.
We suggested that Regan come over and keep fit, McGlynn revealed. But the hard part becomes: if they injure themselves, it could cause a movement to fail. So I can totally understand why no player would want to do that.
Walking injured
Tom Lang, a newcomer to Clyde, recently had minor surgery and is a few weeks behind the rest of his teammates.
The hapless Dave McKay, who missed the entirety of last season with a cruciate ligament injury, twisted his hamstrings on his return to training on Friday, leaving McGlynn with his fingers crossed for the player 22 years old.
It’s a bit of a blow because we’re relying on Dave to jump in and jump out, McGlynn continued. He’s got a lot of quality, is a young man and can still do a lot in the game. Hopefully that turns out to be a bit of a problem.
Frankie Musonda’s target
Fan favorite Musonda, who signed a one-year contract extension in the closed season, is on the road to recovery from knee surgery with his progress currently considered stable.
While the Premier Sports Cup may come too soon for the Englishman, McGlynn is that he could be back in contention for the opener of the Rovers Championship.
Frankie had surgery and it wasn’t just tidying up. It was more important than that, McGlynn added. He’s a bit far away but could be back for the first league game of the season.
Christophe Berra: The factor John McGlynn who assured Raith Rovers the next step after the release of Hearts
