Marks and Spencer share snap of model in cute wrap dress, but shoppers are heating up over cleavage

You don’t need us to tell you it’s hot outside, and whether you are keeping cool watching Euro 2020 or chilling out over a few drinks with friends, now is not the time. for layers.

When it comes to clothing, less is more comfortable, although of course buyers also want to look effortlessly stylish.

Marks and Spencer thought there was the perfect cure for the late 20’s heat in the form of a stunning pink wrap dress with a beautiful floral print.

But after sharing a photo of a model wearing the creation, the temperature of the fans rose and they got a little heated in the model’s cleavage.

Some customers who had even purchased the garment even issued a warning and women with a certain body type would heed it.

Posting on Instagram, M&S Insider Dom said she felt like a ‘pretty little princess’ and added:’ My favorite thing about this dress besides the fact that it’s a wrap style and I’m sure that all of my ladies can agree with me that these are great for comfort and air circulation on those hot days!, is the ruffle detail on the hem, it complements the floral print so much. ”

Insider Sam also stepped into the action and said, “Midaxi dresses are my usual outfits, but for a change I wanted to try this mini cut with a pink floral pattern.

“This one is still available online as I post it. It’s definitely a lot more feminine than before …”

At first, fans reacted strongly, in a sea of ​​compliments and heart-loving emojis.

But critics turned their attention to the cleavage and many were saying the same.

One of them said he couldn’t recommend the dress and added: “The gorgeous dress loved it. I’m quite busty so wrap dresses are normally better for me, but girls don’t fit. at all and should increase by at least one maybe two sizes. “

Another wrote that it wasn’t good if you are busty and said, “Bought this dress, beautiful color and fabric but gaping in the front, needs a closure.”

One person added: “Beautiful dress, great style, however, it is very small for the curves on the top, was far from wrapping around my frame.”

While many focused on the top, someone else challenged a feature at the opposite end of the dress.

They said: “Was initially out of stock and returned recently.

“Nice pattern and fabric, but the size is small and short.

“It’s a shame that these Ghost dresses are not a regular length and longer. A bit expensive so turned around because too short.”

Unlike the majority of reviews, one other person didn’t seem to have a problem with the dress, but didn’t mention its body type.

“It’s beautiful. It’s very flattering and I’m very happy with this purchase,” they commented.

the Wrap mini dress with small flowers and tie sleeves is available in sizes 6-20 and priced at 59.