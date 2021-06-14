Fashion moves to the center of activists’ sights





Shoppers walk past an H&M store on Oxford Street in London, Britain, December 15, 2018.

Fast fashion is moving into the sights of activists. The $ 2.5 trillion industry’s environmental, social and governance credentials have been further weakened by the pandemic. Retailers like Adidas and ASOS could be sitting ducks for activists concerned about a greener future. Rag merchants have so far been largely immune to environmental activism. They shouldn’t be. At over 2 billion tonnes per year, the production of inexpensive clothing emitted 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, according to McKinsey, and is responsible for 20% of the world’s pollution. water. The pandemic has made the situation worse. The shift to online shopping has resulted in a decrease in the number of items returned to stores for recycling. If this trend is more a matter of inertia than of selective buying, more clothes can be thrown away. Most are landfilled or incinerated within a year, according to UBS analysts. Recycling inspires optimism. Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) is one of many companies that promise to use more single fiber materials like organic cotton, which make it easier to recycle old clothes. Retailers also collect used clothing from stores and use fewer chemicals in their production processes. Still, that doesn’t do much to solve the real problem: waste. The business model of retailers is to create inexpensive clothing that is only trendy for one season. Timelessness and durability could lead to lower sales. Yet fashion follows the same path as Big Oil. Senior executives know it is vulnerable to changing consumer habits, especially in a young population that is concerned about global warming and pollution. If Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) can be successfully targeted by Small Engine # 1, so can they. The bigger players have some protection. Inditex is 65% owned by the powerful Ortega family in Spain, the Persson and Tham clans control more than half of the Swedish company H&M (HMb.ST) and nearly 80% of its voting rights. Primark’s parent company, Associated British Foods (ABF.L) is 55% owned by Wittington Investments. But brands like Boohoo (BOOH.L), ASOS (ASOS.L) and Adidas (ADSGn.DE) don’t have such support. They seem ripe for climate activists to buy into and insist on a so-called circular economy approach, where producers must show that their goods are sustainable and not made from materials from exploitative regimes. The downside is potentially lower returns and drastic management changes. The advantage is that they stay in business. To pursue @aimeedonnellan on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – About half of the clothing sold by online retailers Boohoo and ASOS is made entirely from virgin plastics such as polyester, according to a study released June 11 by the Royal Society for Arts Manufactures and Commerce. – RSA analyzed a sample of 10,000 items added to PrettyLittleThing, Missguided, ASOS and Boohoo websites and found that some stores contained only 1% recycled fabric. – Spanish fast-fashion giant Inditex said on June 9 that sales in May and so far in June were twice as high as in the same period last year, as customers turned embarked on shopping sprees after the lockdown. – The post-containment peak reflected the results of competitors such as Next and Abercrombie & Fitch. Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for agenda-setting financial information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.







