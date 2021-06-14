Priya Ahluwalia wins BFC / GQ Designer Men’s Wear Fund – WWD





LONDON – British fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia has been named the winner of this year’s BFC / GQ Designer Men’s Clothing Fund. She will receive a one-year business mentorship, pro bono legal services and a £ 150,000 cash prize, supported by Clearpay. An intimate cocktail will take place Monday evening at the Serpentine Gallery to celebrate the award. Ahluwalia was chosen from the finalists which also included Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Feng Chen Wang, Nicholas Daley and Stefan Cooke. They have all received mentorship to accelerate their business. Dylan Jones, chair of the British Fashion Council for Menswear, said Ahluwalia stood out with her “insightful design and business acumen, drawing on the contemporary sensibilities of the modern consumer, propelling her to the top of the pool. of talents “. He added that it was “a unanimous decision” of the judging committee, which included Dunhill CEO Andrew Maag, Gianni Versace CEO Jonathan Akeroyd, fashion designer Kim Jones and footballer Hector Bellerin. Caroline Rush, CEO of BFC, said: “Priya has proven to be the strongest candidate demonstrating incredible creativity as well as a business strategy that embodies the future of UK fashion, with environmental practices. and socially positive at the heart of the brand. The committee is confident that she will use the fund to her best advantage to propel and cement Ahluwalia on the world stage. “ Previous winners of the BFC / GQ Men’s Designer Clothing Fund are Samuel Ross, Craig Green, E. Tautz and Christopher Shannon of A-Cold-Wall. Ahluwalia received the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design earlier this year from the Countess of Wessex. A collaboration between her and Mulberry will be released later this year. Related: Samuel Ross of A-Cold-Wall wins BFC / GQ Designer Menswear Fund Award E. Tautz wins BFC / GQ Designer Men’s Wear Fund Christopher Shannon Wins First BFC / GQ Designer Menswear Fund







