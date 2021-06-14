Pink dresses, feminine heels and brushings: could the political WAGs of the G7 have dressed a little less WAGish?





Along with the obvious potential for relationship building and photo ops with goofy politicians on the beach, the G7 summit is an opportunity for attendees to wield softer power and communicate something important through their clothing. It’s usually a time of sartorial diplomacy, in which guests often choose to celebrate the host country by donning something from a local designer. Michelle Obama, for example, arrived at the G8 summit in Belfast in 2013 wearing a corseted trench coat from London exporting Burberry, a gesture of recognition and celebration of British fashion. This weekend, however, attendees deviated widely from such sartorial friendliness in favor of championing their own local brands, which is totally okay, but why are so many women sticking to one. disappointing and regressive uniform of pink or red dresses and heels? Carrie Johnson arrived at the event on Thursday wearing a bright red bow-neck LK Bennett gown with matching Zara heels adorned with a red bow, a look very similar to that worn by the Duchess of Cambridge the following day, who has donned a belted magenta Alexander McQueen dress with nude pumps to meet Dr Jill Biden, who showed up in a fuchsia LA LAgence label blazer over a white shift dress, pearls and nude Valentino pumps. So far, so Barbie. Dr Jill and Joe Biden and Boris and Carrie Johnson / AFP via Getty Images Fast forward to Saturday and Ms Johnson opted for a retina pink midi dress from British label Roksanda, one of the many looks she rented out for the weekend, while Dr Biden wore a dress scarlet by Brandon Maxwell with matching red pumps. The outfits were all so similar that she probably could have saved on luggage and borrowed Carries’ outfit from the night before. The only time either of the women tiptoed on pants was Sunday, when Carrie wore an electric blue suit from London label Amanda Wakeley, yet another praised piece, for her strongest look. of the weekend. Carrie and Boris Johnson; Joe and Jill Biden / REUTERS Needless to say, Angela Merkel wasn’t tempted by the sweet aesthetic of cupcakes, nor Brigitte Macron, who stuck to her wonderfully chic and expensive wardrobe of luxury French brands, specializing in blouses. floating cream, Louis Vuitton monogram print dresses and white Chanel Jackets. Magnificent. Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron at the G7 / Getty Images But at an event that is already striking for its gender imbalance, with only one of the seven national leaders in attendance a woman, wouldn’t it have been cool if the Political Wags had dressed a little less, well, Wagish?

