Arab stars Salma Abu Deif and Dima Al-Sheikhly pose for Valentino

DUBAI: The question usually came in stages, often presenting itself through physical clues. The puckered forehead, a pause for thought, maybe a nod of the head for variety sake and then: So where are all the Middle Eastern menswear designers?

For many years that seemed like a valid point.

Scan any red carpet during an awards season and a female megastar dressed by an Arab designer is likely to be there. Beyonce wearing Zuhair Murad, Cardi B in Ashi Studio, Kendall Jenner in Elie Saab; The region’s womenswear designers have been in high demand for decades.

2D2C2M is a Saudi mixed streetwear brand run by Ahmed Al-Wohaibi. Instagram / @ 2d2c2m

Overall, the answer to all of this was a numbers game. Women bought more, wore more and had more diverse tastes. Men often wore the same work shirt for years and didn’t think about it. So, more demand and more opportunities to be creative meant more designers of women’s clothing.

But maybe it was also a cultural issue.

Keanoush Zargham, GQ Middle Easts Style Editor, said: I think the debate around the lack of menswear designers was not just limited to our region.

For years, luxury men’s fashion shows around the world have been mixed with women’s clothing because the men’s market has always been so small. However, in the Arab world the problem ran a little deeper, with a sort of stigma attached to the notion of a man designing fashion for a living. Fortunately, the outlook is changing.

Founded by Franco-Moroccan Charaf Tajer, Casablanca is one of the hottest brands of the moment. Instagram / @ casablancabrand

Fashion is changing, culture is changing, so should the question change too? No matter the shortage of menswear designers, due to a global shift towards genderless collections, maybe soon menswear will become a thing of the past, just clothes designed so that we can all wear them. and enjoy it.

Looking back, in the late 2000s, Saudi Arabia had a small but booming scene. There was the legendary Yahya Al-Bishri who designed for royalty and Hatem Alakeel was doing all kinds of amazing things with thobes, but other than that there was little conversation.

My work in men’s fashion started out as a personal requirement. I couldn’t find what I was looking for in the market, so I decided to design it myself, said Alakeel, who has just launched Authenticite, a Saudi-centric agency that creates collaboration opportunities for authentic creators in the making in the region.

Hatem Alakeel is known for fusing international styles. Provided

But fashion remains a female-dominated ecosystem, especially in Saudi Arabia, he added.

While it may be slow in some Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) markets, the scales are undoubtedly tilting and men have gradually become more adventurous in the way they dress. Combine that with the streetwear hype that is grabbing a generation and the numbers have acted on it. Figures from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce show that men’s clothing dominated the UAE’s apparel industry in 2018, with sales of $ 12.3 billion.

As a further sign of the quicksand in the Middle East, this year saw a milestone in the industry with the very first Arab Men’s Fashion Week (AFWM).

Zar Douz at the inaugural Arab Fashion Week for Men. Provided

A three-day showcase in January, AFWM showcased the breadth of menswear talent in the region, from classic to avant-garde to streetwear, all produced under pandemic disease conditions. coronavirus (COVID-19) and presented as a digital project. Organized by the Arab Fashion Council, its chief strategy officer, Mohammed Aqra, said it was a clear sign of an exciting market.

For a while, the MENA region was not ready to accept an adventurous men’s wardrobe. At the same time, consumer behavior in the region was very largely influenced by international brands.

This has recently started to change thanks to an ever-changing fashion scene that has allowed the culture to be more tolerant and has resulted in a growing demand for unique men’s clothing, he added.

He cited Proud Angels, El-Salam and Anomalous as examples of emerging local brands to watch out for.

Anomalous is a brand to watch out for. Instagram/@anormal.monism

Perhaps more telling of the poor health of men’s clothing has been the decision of some designers of women’s clothing to migrate their work to men. In 2016, Lebanese fashion designer Nour Hage did just that, launching her Zero One collection. The idea was to take the traditional Middle Eastern costume and make it contemporary and relevant.

His decision was somewhat justified two years later, when Emmy-winning actor Riz Ahmed wore items from his collection while filming for Britain’s GQ.

Riz Ahmed wearing Zero One in UK GQ. Instagram / @ nourhage_

Aqra said: The prognosis (for men’s clothing) is very positive. Since the launch of the first AFWM, many Arab womenswear designers have also started to create menswear, or genderless, clothing lines. Brands such as Mrs Keepa, Amato Couture and Michael Cinco in the United Arab Emirates and Kojak Studio in Egypt.

It is true that there are more and more brands from the Middle East that are creating genderless collections.

Zargham said: Personally, I really like the Moroccan brand Casablanca. He has a quirky, softer take on masculinity that can really work on both men and women.

Casablanca has a quirky, softer take on masculinity that can really work on both men and women. Instagram / @ casablancabrand

Then there are brands like Saudi Arabian company 2D2C2M and Palestinian brand Trashy Clothing styles.

Trashys Co-Founder and Co-Creative Director Shukri Lawrence said: We believe anyone who feels comfortable wearing any piece from our collection should have the freedom to choose.

When it comes to what men wear on the red carpet, the lines of what’s expected are already starting to fade, whether it’s Michael B. Jordan in a Louis Vuitton harness at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, or Billy Dressed in a tailored white suit with train by Ashi Studio for the Emmys.

The Saudi brand believes that clothing is genderless. Instagram / @ 2d2c2m

We have entered a new era of fashion where men are experimenting. Men and women should not be limited to wearing specific pieces. We believe clothes have no gender, Lawrence added.

Aside from gendered collections, there is another shift currently prevalent in menswear and beyond: a desire to draw attention to the region and shine a light not only on talent, but also on issues of its inhabitants.

While brands such as the Iraqi / Moroccan COR-Project highlight socio-political issues via a military aesthetic, the Lebanese brand Emergency Room was built around a sustainable style and a fair industrial ethic. For Trashy Clothing, someone who wears their products is existence itself.

Palestinian brand Trashy Clothing was founded by Shukri Lawerence. Instagram / @ trashclothing



As a Palestinian brand, having our label worn by a celebrity means solidarity and awareness of our cause. Bringing the name of Palestine into the mainstream is important because our identity is constantly threatened with erasure, Lawrence said.

So this age-old question about Arab men’s fashion doesn’t really seem to exist anymore. No more frowning or thoughtful pauses. The question of style has become a fashion statement.

Collections for men, women, without gender. In 2021, it doesn’t really matter anymore. The work of an array of Middle Eastern talent speaks for itself.