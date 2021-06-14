The Bachelorette Season 17, Episode 1: Dos and Don’ts

Who made our first The Bachelorette Season 17 Dos and Don’ts?

welcome to The bachelorette Season 17 with none other than Katie thurston! She’s our brand new grande dame and let’s just say one thing: while her dress might not have been my personal favorite, she looked gorgeous in red, and surely radiant and ready to meet all the men vying for her attention!

There were crazy, wild, and somewhat normal (thank goodness) limo rides. Let’s just say some of the guys were just plain boring, already setting the tone for the rest of the season. Ugh…

In terms of fashion, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the ugly, we’ve definitely got all fronts covered here, so be sure to stay tuned!

* In case you haven’t seen The Bachelorette Season 17 premiere yet, there might be some spoilers ahead, so beware! *

Some of the most fashionable men / people so far: Michael and Andrew S.

Some of the less fashionable men / people so far: Jean and Jos