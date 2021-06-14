Boris crumpled, Macron’s error and other clothing missteps of the G7

After decades of relaxed dress codes and 16 months of a pandemic, there is still at least one place a man has to wear a suit in the summer: the G7 summit. Running the free world is, at least a little longer, considered serious business.

I note with regret that the future of the trial was not on the agenda for last week’s meeting. Presumably, the subject has been sidelined by climate change or tax fairness, reflecting this inability to prioritize which is the downfall of international cooperation. It remains for me to write the memo on the state of the costume in world diplomacy.

We then move on to the group’s now notorious family photo, in which (as more than one mind has already pointed out) the leaders of the seven look like Hunger games competitors, or Star Trek crew members waiting to be teleported to the surface of an unsuspecting planet.

The oldest rule of male power clothing still applies, and two of the platform’s veterans, Joe Biden and Mario Draghi, are watching it. A man’s formal suit should be dark in color and completely matte. Thus, far from having a silky sheen, no more light should escape from it than from a black hole. The effect is flattering for all body types and conveys morale.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, wears the dreaded straight suit with peak lapels © NEIL HALL / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock



(I was sorry to see that Biden left his pocket square on the other side of the Atlantic. If he can bring the world economy back to 1970s inflation, bring back the white pocket square. might be his only chance to leave a positive legacy.)

Two of the younger delegates, Emmanuel Macron from France and European Council President Charles Michel, wore light gray woolen suits, presumably hoping for something more seasonal and contemporary. A mistake. Light gray suits, even well cut, tend to look shapeless and bureaucratic. There is only one known exception to this, which is light gray flannel, which is beautiful and soft rather than shapeless. I don’t know how he achieves this effect. A good wool flannel is magic.

Macron – who is usually beautifully shot – compounded the mistake by wearing the dreaded single-breasted, point-lapel suit. Men have been trying this for many years now, hoping to make the costume modern. It didn’t work and it’s time to stop trying. Husbands, a French tailor who does as much as any brand to make the costume aware again, do not sell this style except in formal wear. Take the clue from your compatriots, Emmanuel. A more united G7 would surely have sent Macron a well-worded memo, or even an official statement, on this subject.

European Council President Charles Michel in bureaucratic gray © Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks great in a perfectly cut light blue © Getty Images



Michel’s problem is simpler. His costume does not suit him. It’s cut too tight, resulting in fabric tautness around the chest, characteristic of middle-aged men trying to wear tight-fitting suits, as well as some pretty unfortunate bands around the knees. In another photo, of the group seated around a conference table, we see Michel’s back, and it looks like it was wrapped in plastic wrap. Politicians, take note: a few square feet of extra fabric won’t make you look old. It will make you feel comfortable.

Justin Trudeau looks great in a perfectly cut light blue. He always looks good, to the point of arousing suspicion. As I have argued on behalf of bald men around the world before, you really can’t trust a politician with such beautiful hair.

Germany’s Angela Merkel radiates authority, while Britain’s Boris Johnson gives the impression of a schoolboy entering class 10 minutes late © Getty Images



And now, alas, we have to turn to the center of the platform, and Boris Johnson, who, even by his own messy standards, looks downright odd. Her pants are so wide they make her look like she is kneeling on her knees, and they seem to fall. The jacket fits as if it had been borrowed from a drinking uncle. Her collar does not want to rest on her chest and a cuff protrudes irregularly.

It’s a guy who redecorated his apartment with part of the bill initially paid by a party donor. Surely a nice big conservative would take a trip to Anderson & Sheppard? It would be a service to the nation and to the world.

There is merit in a certain dose of gentlemanly fluff, in good clothes worn casually. There is also something to be said about the political power of nondescript or even unappealing clothing, which can convey a connection to the ordinary voter as well as a focus on what really matters. I think Merkel’s dark solid pants and monotonous square suits do just that. She still radiates seriousness and authority, and the clothes help.

But Johnson, far from having achieved a British version of Italian contempt, gives the feeling of a schoolboy entering class 10 minutes late, dragging out crumpled homework. Clothing is fundamentally diplomatic. They show others that we have made an effort for them. What is Johnson’s laundry basket style trying to tell the world?

