Are you gone again? Your personal fashion stylist is at your fingertips





“Schedule a conversation and make the most of what you already have in your closet. “ WASHINGTON, June 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Style for Substance (SfS https://styleforsubstance.com/) announced the official launch of its Video Consulting, offering a web-based service that allows people to browse and choose their personal stylist or image consultant. SfS has an experienced and exceptional team from across the country, all ready to help clients create looks that fit their goals using Zoom. Style for substance Speaking of the guiding concept of SfS, Susan janeczko mentionned: “I created SfS to answer this old question: ‘What do I look like? In a new way. SfS is a completely customer-focused personal styling service. Between my work responsibilities and my social life, I have found myself on several occasions wishing I had a really cool and stylish friend to give me a little polish before I walked out the door. Someone to help me with things like color, fit, and accessories, too. Now you can get this advice, at your convenience and from an expert, without having to buy a bunch of clothes you don’t need or won’t have. t use. It’s so easy, just select a stylist and a time for your Zoom call. That’s all. We schedule appointments for as little as 10 minutes to accommodate even busy schedules and frugal budgets. What can customers expect from the SfS experience? “We’re constantly told that looking great requires spending a bunch and throwing everything away to start over with the perfect, mythical clothes. SfS consultations encourage you to creatively use what you already have. Your stylist will help you polish and to customize your look to be the best you can be. And if you need something new, we can help you find it. I have noticed that when someone is financially rewarded for recommending you to buy clothes , it’s really hard to know if these recommendations are in your best interests, so we don’t take money from apparel manufacturers or retailers. We just try to meet our customers where they already are and build their trust. polishing their look and helping them shine. Clients can come back to us again and again, building a stylish relationship with their consultants favorite, so they always have the best style and image advice whenever they want, wherever they are. “ The story continues Learn more about the Style for Substance experience by logging in online. Or visit them: LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest. About style for substance Style for Substance is a team of expert, honest and fun personal stylists and image consultants who perform live consulting work via Zoom video sessions. Believing in the importance of sustainability, Style for Substance helps clients optimize what they already have to make a good first impression for a date, job interview, work presentations, high-stakes meetings. or public events. And if customers need help finding a new piece of clothing or shoes to complement their wardrobe, Style for Substance can help, too. SfS accepts applications / CVs from personal stylists and image consultants who wish to join our growing team of SfS experts. Learn more about: www.StyleForSubstance.com. Media contact: Susan janeczko, Founder

(703)999-7807

[email protected] Style for Substance – Man Considering Shoes Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/headed-out-again-your-personal-fashion-stylist-is-just-a-zoom-call-away–customized-image-and-style-advice -at-your-convenience-style-for-substance-301311044.html SOURCE style for substance







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos