Holly Willoughbys white summer dress is perfect for hot weather





Holly Willoughby looked fresh and ready for the new weather in a stunning white sundress. The ITV presenter shared a photo of her gaze before presenting today’s episode of This morning. Next to the image, Holly wrote: ‘Monday morning… it’s hot in London today,’ before hinting at what to expect from today’s show. Holly’s dress has a slightly fitted waist that blends into a full skirt. The light color should help reflect the heat of the sun while the floating material is less heavy in hot weather. The dress is studded with small blue daisies for more detail, while the V-neckline is lined with a trendy ruffle. Holly accessorized the midi-maxi length dress with a pair of nude sandal heels from Office for a sober look. Holly’s daisy summer dress is from New York label Kate Spade and is available online for £ 450. delicate flower embroidered dress Kate spade

katespade.fr £ 450.00 Her shoes can be found at Office for £ 69. Office Office

office.co.uk £ 69.00 There are many other ways to get the look of Holly’s designer dress without the price. M&S, Boden, and John Lewis all have stunning designs that are perfect for keeping cool and looking stylish in hot weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite white summer dresses in her Main Street style now. Rowena shirt dress – Ivory, dots Earth

boden.fr £ 90.00 Midaxi linen shirt dress with V-neck and belt Marks and Spencer

brandsandspencer.com £ 99.00 Faye Jersey T-Shirt Dress – White, Gold Foil Spot Earth

boden.fr £ 50.00 Baukjen Evangeline English Embroidery Dress, Pure White John lewis

johnlewis.com £ 159.00 Stradivarius ruffled poplin midi dress with rabbit ties – White Stradivarius

asos.com £ 19.99 Ankle-length lyocell-blend dress Mango Broderie Anglaise Detail Cotton Dress John lewis

Also adopting white this week, the Duchess of Cambridge, who wowed in a coat dress Alexander McQueen for her trip to the Eden Project with the Queen. Her Majesty celebrated her official birthday over the weekend and hosted world leaders for the G7 summit in Cornwall.

