



It’s pretty much certain (a total understatement here) that what I’m about to say was not at all close to the spirit of Anthony Vaccarello when he was designing his new Saint Laurent men’s collection, but looking six, I was back in Paris on my very first trip to the city in the spring of 1988: a penniless student sticking his face against the windows of just about every store along the avenue Montaigne. (Other memories of this trip: going to a club, then walking milessorry, kilometersReturn to a seedy and disgusting 1-star hotel in the then unglamorous 9th district, the memory of which reminds us that there is a reason why there are no zero-star hotels.) What triggered this Proustian reminiscence? The crisp, confident way in which Vaccarello riffs on the ’80s here, realizing that the best way to reimagine those years is to go through the previous decades that stylistically towered over them. The ’80s were very often a cooler sampling than you of the’ 50s (bomber jackets and faded denim) and ’60s (the precision of a lean and lively Mod / garage group costume) inflated with some New attitude. Wave. (As in: Straight out of the famous New York nightclub Danceteria as much as the handsome anti-heroes of The new wave, to which Vaccarello seemed to be referring here.) Yet despite Decadism, his trick is to play the cards of historical reference with a winning hand; the past is only used to make clothes designed for the present. In translation, that means the following: There are plenty of perfectly fitted zip-up leather jackets, some sewn and grooved as shiny and alluring as any unplayed 7 inch vinyl you will be dying to hear, d other aged to look better than any vintage find you ever score. These are often worn with straight-cut black jeans or her new flowing but slim pants, whose two hems run down to the ankles. Newer still, Vaccarello offers tapered zipper leather sweatpants, more Kraftwerk than training. Elsewhere, there’s a strong statement of outerwear: Cut with so much swagger and leanness, the lapels of the coats are pinned down with badges and brooches that have the declarative bloom of an exclamation mark. There are even (but excuse me, maybe it’s my nostalgia playing tricks on me) sly and witty nods to the Center Pompidou, which opened in 1977 just as punk was coming to break the system, and which I stood before 11 years later. , mouth open with wonder. The postmodern Pompidous primary color exoskeleton is reminiscent of the red / yellow / blue lines Vaccarello runs on a scarf, or marbled and made into particularly good sweaters and cardigans patterned in a graphic abstraction of the 80s on the go. These are just a few of the many great knits on offer here. When the warm glow of longing wears off and let’s be honest, it has to be; life is at its best when its future is lived, they will provide a much better way to stay warm months from now.

