Fashion successes and failures for June 2021 | Gallery

By Megan Riedlinger

5:11 a.m. PDT, June 14, 2021

Summer is here! Now that the hottest season of the year is in full swing, some stars are stepping out with killer street style and red carpet looks, while others are serving up fashion disasters. Take actress Billie Piper's bizarre tailoring at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, for example. The star this month missed the funky black and pink frock coat she wore to the event in London on June 6. The odd outfit featured a huge bow on one shoulder and at the waist which resulted in a dramatic and unnecessary effect. train that contrasted with the otherwise short black dress. Keep reading to see the stars who have done better (and worse!) This month in the fashion department.

Carrie Underwood arrived at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 9 in this bright yellow issue of Nicolas Jebran. We loved the cheery hue of summer and the way the country superstar styled it with the surprising choice of pale blue pointy toe pumps.

Helena Bonham Carter's black and white polka dot dress wasn't that great, but the odd addition of straps to hold her in place at the bottom totally blew us away. The star wore the short sleeve design to the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in London on June 6.

Baby Spice looked lovely in pink when released in London on June 8th. Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton rocked a hot pink pantsuit with a white blouse underneath and added platform heels to complete this sweet street style moment.

What’s going on here, Jennifer Lopez? The A-lister stepped out in Los Angeles on June 4 in this oddly layered beige trench coat and hybrid dress with strappy heels. Despite not liking the dress, we enjoyed her signature ponytail and aviator sunglasses combo.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild was a fashion hit at the CMT Music Awards on June 9! The singer chose a three-quarter-sleeve mini dress adorned with a gorgeous pink and teal floral print, then complemented her red carpet outfit with velvet thigh-high boots and jewelry from Nicole Rose.

The ladies of Little Big Town were dressed to impress! Kimberly Schlapman came up with an unexpected color combination of lime green, pale pink and lilac with this contrasting color short sleeve dress that brought her fashion success.

Irina Shayk’s urban Mugler style certainly raised eyebrows when she stepped out in New York City on June 4. Her outfit inspired double takes with her black one-shoulder top tucked into those odd black and white striped pants and chunky boots to complete the mix.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild excelled in summer style in this cute Ulla Johnson leopard-print short-sleeve dress she wore when out in New York City on June 7. She contrasted the delicate print with point-toe flats embellished by Valentino.

Thomas Rhett was far too casual at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 9 when he walked the red carpet in this olive button-down combo, khaki pants and brown boots.

We loved Anne Hathaway’s stellar street style this month. The star was spotted en route to filming the upcoming Apple TV + series “WeCrashed” in New York City on June 7 in this cute semi-sheer white turtleneck tucked into high waisted jeans.

We know “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley prefers elaborate outfits, but those funky pants missed the mark. The reality TV star rocked an off-the-shoulder long sleeve top with odd black lace-up pants during the Drive-In to Erase MS performance in Los Angeles on June 4.

Pretty in pink! Kelsea Ballerini arrived on the CMT Music Awards red carpet on June 9 wearing bold hot pink leather, a shiny top and high waisted pants from LaQuan Smith. When the time came to complete her standout look, she added matching strappy pink sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and subtle little braids in her long beach waves.

Emily Ratajkowski’s odd street style continued into June. The model designer stepped out in New York City on June 3 in this puzzling combo of a graphic tee and a pink and green plaid jacket over leggings and sneakers that she topped with a green hat.

Magnificent! Carly Pearce donned this adorable ensemble by Ines Di Santo at the CMT Music Awards on June 9. Her matching details included a cropped top, jacket and high waisted shorts, all in a delicate pastel floral print. She completed her look with point-toe pumps from Casadei and earrings from Nickho Rey.

This dress was a lot. Zawe Ashton donned the over-the-top design with a bow neck and all-over print at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in London on June 6.

Model Candice Swanepoel rocked this cute white ruffle cropped top with high waisted mom jeans while out to New York on June 10, adding sneakers to keep it casual and fabulous.

Nicola Coughlan had a serious orange moment on the red carpet at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in London on June 6. The “Bridgerton” star’s soft, voluminous gown featured puffed sleeves and a ruffled collar and paired perfectly with her bright pink pointy-toe pumps.

Sutton Stracke may be all the rage in Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but that look the reality star wore to Drive-In to Erase MS on June 4 was a serious dud. Her bright orange mini dress with weirdly laced blue embellishments was already a failure, but when paired with those silver sneakers, it’s even worse.

Bright rainbow! On the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on June 9, Lady A’s Hillary Scott donned this sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and multi-colored stripes in various arrangements along the bodice and skirt, bringing some serious color to the night. While we would have liked her to wear a colorful heel instead of those black heels, overall we liked this look.

Kyle Richards has selected a baby pink number for the Drive-In to Erase MS performance in Los Angeles on June 4th. Her midi one-shoulder tailoring was in the perfect shade of pink and paired perfectly with these sparkly point-toe pumps.

Karrueche Tran stepped out in West Hollywood on June 10 in this bright orange mini dress. We loved the dress and the way she styled it, from the scarf to those killer lime green heels.