M&S X Ghost Strawberry Print Dress





Ghost fans are no doubt aware that the dreamy seamstress has launched her latest collaboration with Marks and Spencer. The Ghost X M&S collections are always popular, and there is one dress in particular that catches the attention of fans on Instagram; the mid-length dress with puffed sleeves and strawberry print. M&S Instagram fans love this dress, which we think is perfect for sunny days. We love the fun print, turn-up collar and on-trend midi length, while the puffed sleeves make it so on-trend for the summer season. Currently available in sizes 6-16, it costs less than £ 70 on the M&S website. MRS Strawberry-print puff-sleeve midi dress, M&S, £ 69 Phantom X M&S

brandsandspencer.com Best of all, many dresses in this collection have kids’ versions, so you can match them with your mini me! The kids’ design of the strawberry dress features the same adorable print, a gathered gathered waistline, and trendy ruffle sleeves. MRS Strawberry Print Dress (2–16 Years), M&S, £ 28 Phantom X M&S

brandsandspencer.com £ 28.00 We think the strawberry print dress will be so cute and fashionable on adults and kids alike. You can purchase the rest of the Ghost X M&S collaboration below: Floral midi dress with puffed sleeves and small flowers M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 69.00 Buttoned Cherry Print Midi Dress M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 69.00 V-neck floral buttoned mini dress M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 59.00 V-neck floral midi dress M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 69.00 V-neck midi dress with heart print M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 89.00 Mini Me dresses for women and children M&S X Phantom

brandsandspencer.com £ 101.00 Floral V-Neck Button Up Midi Dress M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 69.00 V-neck floral midi dress with tie sleeves M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 69.00 Mini Me dresses for women and children M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 97.00 Mid-length polka-dot wrap dress M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 69.00 Mini Me dresses for women and children M&S x Ghost

brandsandspencer.com £ 99.00 V-neck floral midi dress with puff sleeves M&S x Ghost

