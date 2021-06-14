Fashion icon Farida Khelfa’s new film celebrates women in the Middle East





Farida Khelfa spent his formative years in the heart of Parisian nightlife in the 1980s, forging a reputation as a style icon of his time. Longtime friend and muse of Azzedine Alaa, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Louboutin, as well as fashion photographers Jean-Paul Goude and Pierre & Gilles, the Algerian-French model and socialite is an industry veteran for her talents. both in front of and behind the camera. As one of the first prominent Arab models, Khelfa paved the way for generations to come, advocating for Muslim women like herself to be represented in elite fashion spaces during her decades as as an influential figure in the sector. Now a filmmaker, her latest project aims to dismantle the prejudices and misconceptions surrounding women in the Middle East. Titled On the other side of the veil, the film takes a refreshing look at Muslim Arab women who are ambitious, intelligent, and incredibly passionate about their careers in art and fashion, while maintaining their faith and celebrating their culture. I was invited to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and met all these young women who were so talented, so articulate and well educated, Khelfa tells AnOther. The way the western media portray women in this region is so dated and inaccurate and I really wanted to do something about it. The film explores the rich history of traditional Arab clothing like the abaya and highlights local women who work in various creative sectors. It features interviews with a number of professionals, including Vogue Arabias former editor-in-chief, Saudi Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, who explains that the Middle East is full of independent women who engage in high fashion and commercial fashion. A lot of Arab women are great fashion connoisseurs but they are very private so no one really knows or sees their history, she said on screen. I think it’s part of my job to fill that in and show what this woman can be. Not all women are covered with long veils where nothing can be seen. These women dress very nicely, they are very sophisticated. Likewise, Fatma Al Remaihi, CEO of Doha Institute, a company that supports aspiring Arab filmmakers, points out that 20% of independent cinema in the Middle East is made by women, compared to just 9% in the United States. The film is full of powerful moments like this, where women who have spent their lives being misjudged and distorted by the corrupt international mainstream media have a space to speak their truth.

On the other side of the veil comes at a time of heightened tensions in France, Khelfa’s home country, following the French government’s attempt to ban girls under 18 from wearing the hijab in public. The bill, which made headlines in April, led to the virus#HandsOffMyHijab protests across the world, reinforcing the Islamophobic notions that Khelfas’ film aims to diminish, especially with regard to the appearance of Muslim women. The most important thing for me was to show reality, she explains. Women are so important in the Middle East, I believe they are the future and will soon be leading the region. Many of them are business owners and CEOs who have graduated from Harvard, Stanford, and all the top universities in the world. They are not victims as we have constantly said. They are fighters who are comfortable expressing themselves. To consider them as victims is a colonial point of view. As a Muslim woman who has spent her life in the Western world, Khelfa has consistently lived this story throughout her life. Her hope is to use her platform for change through insightful projects like this that amplify the voices we so rarely hear. I would like everyone watching this to see and understand a new perspective, she said. If you let go of the stereotypes and think for yourself, you might feel differently. Women in the Middle East are like other women in the world, they were all fighting for our rights. On the other side of the veil released in July via YouTube.







