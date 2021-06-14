Fashion
London men greet summer in khaki shorts and fancy t-shirts. I admire their confidence
The sun decided to do one of his brief aerial tours. This is England, so we have about a week of true magnificence before everyone is irreparably burnt or sticky. London, as always, looks beautiful in the sun, but everyone benefits from good lighting. One sunny day I swear I saw Croydon the city center looks slightly pleasant.
As we throw off our duffle coats, I was struck by how different men and women react to summer. Overall, London women seem to do things beautifully, tastefully, flawless. But London men though, they seem to be going a different way. This is not a review, it is actually quite inspiring.
The men flaunt their bulging bellies in yellowing vests, their armpit hair flowing in damp rococo curls like some Forest of Dean pubics. They confidently wear khaki shorts that stop just above their ankles (bracing for a sudden flood), then add spiky sandals that could star in X-Men. That’s before you even get to novelty t-shirts.
They clearly don’t care and I say more power to their pimply elbows. It’s delicious when people dress for themselves and no one else. I wish we all felt so free. It might not always be easy to watch, but being sure of yourself is always fabulous.
As we walk slowly, painfully towards Freedom Day, I started to reflect on some weird lessons from the last year. I never thought it was possible, but there were a few small positives to compare to the untold horror of the lockdown.
One place where there has been a strange and unintended benefit is the limits on participation in marriage. I know for many it’s heartbreaking, but for others I wonder if they’ve been a little liberating? The 30-person cap means people had to choose those who matter most. They can say goodbye to distant cousins and long forgotten classmates and no one can blame them because that is the rule.
Weddings have ceased to be a forced guest crowd. Instead, they have become magical concentrations of joy and connection. It’s a strange reminder of what’s important; hopefully we’ll hang on to it when life gets back to normal
I received an MBE but I will never feel that I deserve it
When the Cabinet Office email dropped a disturbing topic, I was sure there was something terrible in it. Prosecutions for something or other? Did I pay for all these calippos? An investigation into my controversial rumba Strictly? I took off the flap, thinking they had the wrong man. Then I read the letter and the world just floated around. I have been given an MBE. But my euphoria lasted three glorious milliseconds before the thought returned, they definitely got the wrong man.
It has been a year where countless first responders, doctors and nurses have selflessly placed their bodies between us and Covid. What corresponded to this? But then I got a call from my mom and it made sense that she got one too.
Wed officially got it for the same reason. Holocaust education. But where the hangar worked countless hours on behalf of a global community of Holocaust survivors to educate the world, I had done much less, focusing my attention on her and on the work of the 45 Aid Society and Holocaust Education Trust. I can’t get rid of the feeling that I got my gong on the tails of the hard work of others and of my amazing tireless mom. I’ll never feel like I deserve my honor, but I know she deserves it.
Oh what if it is Princess Anne pinning mine on: Your Highness, contact me, I would love to coordinate outfits.
What do you think of the list of honors for Queens birthday? Let us know in the comments below.
