Dark hair takes center stage as London Fashion Week focuses on identity | London Fashion Week





A poem written in the wake of the Six Day War in Syria in 1967, the Brixton Riots of 1985 and the joy and burden of heritage were all reflected in key London Fashion Week catwalks this year, so that political identity was at the center of the scene. And it was no different in British designer Priya Ahluwalia’s latest show, which put dark hair in the foreground. Afro hair continues to be political: in the workplace, in schools and in a society that does not connect it with identity. She is even the star of her own literary satire in Zakiya Dalila Harriss The Other Black Girl. The film is more of a celebration of dark hair and invites people to take the time and think about it in a very beautiful way, says Priya Ahluwalia. Photograph: Akinola Davies Jr / Mulberry But for Ahluwalia, who has Nigerian and Indian heritage and whose show was presented via a short digital presentation, she wanted people to think of it as a thing of beauty too. The movie is more of a celebration [of] dark hair and inviting people to take the time and think about it in a very beautiful way, the creator told The Guardian. One thing I kept saying during the development of the film is that black hair is often used against black women and I really wanted this project to put black hair on a pedestal as a thing of beauty. I think the creation of the film is inherently political even if the theme is not. The presentation, Parts of Me, takes place on a migrant boat and, despite its brevity of less than three minutes, addresses the desire, panic and hope surrounding the diaspora experience. Shot in hazy aquamarine blues and jade greens with a dreamlike Kelly Moran soundtrack, the film uses crisp, fast footage, inspired by JD Okhai Ojeikere stills as well as vintage barber shop posters, to assert their broader point of view. There is a hip-hop montage of nail art, a sailor’s scarf and Ahluwalias brand wave designs, which intertwine like cards or DNA, all referencing tension and loneliness. hope for migration. The accompanying Spring-Summer 2022 collection is Priya Ahluwalia’s first joint collection of men’s and women’s clothing. Photography: Laurence Ellis The menswear designer first incorporated womenswear into the collection, including patchwork jumpsuits, a 90s clubbing-inspired saree dress, shell-patterned cowboy boots, and plenty of wobbly knits. But hair, and more specifically the way it reflects identity and history, is at the heart of digital presentation. Passengers on the trip include a black family each wearing different hair styles: a little girl with a spherical hair sculpture, a mother with jeweled locks, a son with a high gradient, and a father with a durag. As they are locked in a four-way embrace, it’s a celebration of them but also of the possibilities that await them as they step off the boat. The show follows Qasimis, which took as a starting point a written poem inspired by the Six Day War in Syria, the designer Abigail Ajobis show about the 1985 Brixton riots, and the two Bethany williams and Nicolas daleys shows, which riffed on the legacy and the generational heritage.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos