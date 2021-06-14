Sue Radford wears dress for first time since ‘forever’ as fans amazed she has had 22 children





Fans of Britain’s biggest family complimented 22-year-old mum Sue Radford after posting a rare photo of herself wearing a dress for the “first time in forever”. The 46-year-old is usually seen in jeans or casual clothes as she takes care of her large offspring with her 50-year-old husband Noel. But messages of support apparently poured in from astonished fans when she shared a selfie wearing a cute blue dress on Instagram Stories. Mom wrote: It’s like forever since I have been wearing a dress. I’m not normally a dressed person, but love this one from @jacjossa. “ Sue said she received a “lovely” message about the dress, which belongs to the Jac Jossas line with In The Style.





(Photo: Instagram)

In a follow-up post to Stories, she said the compliments made her feel confident about wearing dresses more often. I just want to say thank you very much for all the lovely messages I received after posting my dress photo. You have totally overwhelmed me. I will definitely wear a dress more often. Sue appears to be wearing the Ditsy blue floral print mini dress from the Jac Jossas In The Style range, which typically costs $ 30 but is currently on sale at $ 27. Sue and Noel are the parents of Chris, 32, Sophie, 27, Chloe, 25, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 20, Millie, 19, Katie, 18, James, 17 years old Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 13, Max, 12, Tillie, 11, Oscar, nine, Casper, eight, Hallie, six, Phoebe, four, Archie, three years old, Bonnie, two years old and Heidie, one year old. Their 17th child, Alfie, was born again on July 6, 2014. On their 22 Kids & Counting show on Channel 5, Sue recently revealed that they spent around $ 1 million raising their children and that she has been pregnant for 16 and a half years of her life.





(Photo: Instagram)

The Radfords are financing their lives through the Christmas pie shop, which it was forced to close at the start of the pandemic. But after her daughter Chloe suggested taking the business online and the restrictions relaxed, it boomed and their sales nearly doubled. Noel said: “It’s about 30,000 just to run the house and feed everyone. So that’s a lot of pies that we have to sell to support all of us! “It’s a huge responsibility to have 22 children. I try not to let it get to me.”







