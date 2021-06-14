New faces and indigenous voices energize Australian Fashion Week – WWD

SYDNEY – Starting with a 60,000-year-old smoking ceremony and catapulting a flurry of new names, including a number of indigenous people, the all-new Afterpay Australian Fashion Week returned to Sydney this month after a two-year hiatus with a new inclusive spirit and a loaded live track program.

On opening day, there was a palpable sense of relief among attendees to be back in networking with their peers after 18 months of Zoom chats and relentless lockdowns. Industry mood was also boosted by the results of an Ernst & Young report released that morning by the Australian Fashion Council, which found that the Australian fashion industry is contributing more than A $ 27.2 billion, or $ 21 billion, to the Australian economy and creates A $ 7.2 billion, or $ 6 billion, in exports, more than double the export revenues of the sectors Australian wool, wine and beer, respectively.

Ninety-seven Australian and New Zealand brands were featured throughout the five-day complex’s 2022 collections showcase, the delayed 25th anniversary of the event, which ended June 4 on the Carriageworks site. The majority of the 48 presentations were live catwalks, complemented by a handful of fashion films and a greatly enhanced lecture program.

The organizer of the event IMG was unable, at the time of going to press, any attendance data. However, in the absence of international delegates due to Australia’s ongoing travel bans, the numbers appeared to be down from 2019, which was attended by some 1,600 industry professionals from more than 20 countries. The 2020 event has been completely canceled due to the pandemic.

The new integrated consumer program “The Experience” saw a dedicated consumer watch now, buy now program included in the schedule for each of the five days, presented by new naming rights sponsor Afterpay. All shows have sold out, according to IMG, accommodating 400-600 people per show, pending layout. Two brands – Romance Was Born and Bassike – doubled their shows, each featuring a trade show and a public show.

Nine of the trade-oriented wholesale collections exhibits also opened a small number of seats to the public.

Beyond mandatory temperature checks and NSW government QR code check-ins at the entrance to Carriageworks, only stand photographers and backstage crews had to hide and there was no social distancing in the rooms. seating plans.

“The AAFW Resort 2022 collections showcase reminded us of times taken for granted before the pandemic, including the magical spectacle of a live parade and seeing fashion and retail creativity come to life,” said said Bridget Veals, general manager of womenswear, footwear and accessories for Australian department store chain David Jones.

“There were so many great shows including Ginger & Smart, Kitx, Oroton, Commas and Anna Quan,” she added. “The Bondi Born track among the most typical settings of Sydney [the Overseas Passenger Terminal, overlooking Sydney Harbour] was a real highlight. Showcasing their full resort collection, which consisted of effortless halter tops, matching pieces, and chic slacks, all in an inspiring color palette of punchy sherbet tones. I loved how they seamlessly merged beach resort and ready-to-wear.

“There seems to be a common feeling that each attendee is extremely grateful and happy to be on the go, to interact, to meet and connect, while enjoying the creativity, exhibits and buzz of the schedule. loaded, ”said Eva Galambos, Managing Director of Sydney Multibrand. the luxury boutique Parlor X, whose favorite shows included Romance Was Born, which featured a collection of animal corpses and recycled vintage fabrics set against a fantasy funfair backdrop; Christophe Esber; Albus Lumen; Bassike; as well as a large list of newcomers who have joined the program this year.

New Galambos picks included Non Plus, a luxury menswear line that was launched during an offsite show at Bondi Icebergs restaurant by Sydney restaurateur and Ten Pieces co-founder Maurice Terzini, in collaboration with Gareth Moody. , ex-Ksubi and the creator of Chronicles of Never. . In addition, the edgy striped knits and oversized silhouettes of 2017 Central Saint Martins graduate Jordan Dalah, who was awarded the prestigious opening slot; multidisciplinary designer Jordan Gogos, whose psychedelic rampage of a show resembled Mardi Gras-meets-Willy Wonka; this year’s National Designer Award winner, Commas, and two distinct Indigenous showcases produced by the First Nations Fashion and Design collective and the Indigenous Fashion Projects initiative of the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation, which presented 13 First Nations names to the entire industry, including Grace Lillian Lee, Ngarru Miimi, Aarli, Kirrikin Australia, Maara Collective, Liandra Swim and Ngali.

The first of the Indigenous shows, staged by FNFD, featured an all Indigenous cast and crew. Political messages on indigenous land rights resonated in the powerful musical performances of artists William Barton, rapper Neil Morris and electronic duo Electric Fields. The show elicited a standing ovation that lasted for a few minutes and left many attendees in tears.

AAFW’s Indigenous program, which also included the opening of Welcome to Country, exhibition halls and on-site seminars, will continue to be “a central part of the event going forward,” said Natalie. Xenita, Vice President and General Manager of IMG Fashion Events & Properties. , Asia Pacific.

“Seeing our indigenous designers be a part of fashion week was amazing,” said Anna Brennan, general fashion director at The Iconic of Global Fashion Group, Australasia’s largest online fashion retailer, which plans to ” introduce indigenous brands into its range.

“We are really excited to add these brands to our assortment, two in particular – Grace Lillian Lee and Ngarru Miimi,” added Brennan. “But there is a list of a few that we are following. We see them sitting down with our designer section. Definitely, they would be part of our high assortment.

Other favorite Brennan shows included Christopher Esber, Oroton, Romance Was Born, and menswear brands Christian Kimber, Commas and Non Plus.

The fluid gender build was another highlight of the week, Brennan said – with a noticeable proliferation of non-binary models on the AAFW runways.

Other key global trends included a return to better dressing, as seen in a number of collections through soft, redesigned tailoring; assorted sets; crochet; resort leather; a fresh and bright color palette including hot pink, mango, forest green and neon accents, and scarves in several collections.

Although she specializes in what she calls “wow dressing” and party supplies, the pandemic hasn’t been so bad for Shannon Thomas of the Sydney boutique, which has opened two new stores since September. , in part thanks to more flexible post-COVID-19 activity. terms, as well as her business that has exploded on Instagram throughout the pandemic via confined consumers eager to escape, she said. Christopher Esber, who specializes in intricate evening wear rich in embellishments and cutouts, has been Désordre’s number one brand for three years.

A number of international retailers who for years have sent buyers to attend the event in person, facilitated by the event’s sponsored travel and accommodation program, have registered with IMG as “Digital delegates” this year and took part in the action via IMG’s global streaming platform, Ausfw. .com, follow-up of appointments in virtual showrooms.

Among the latter was the Australian start-up Ordre.com, which presented the collections of 25 participating designers through its ongoing partnership with the Australian Fashion Council. The collections in AFC Virtual on Order showrooms, which will be open until the end of June, had been viewed 431 times by 52 unique buyers in 12 countries, Order told WWD.

“Overall this was a shining example of a cross-platform fashion week, incorporating both physical and digital presentations – I attended various movies, shows, presentations and conversations,” Lea Cranfield said. , head of purchasing and merchandising at Net-a-porter, whose highlights, viewed remotely, included Bondi Born, Bassike, Anna Quan and Michael Lo Sordo.

“All of the designers have really elevated their collections, taking them to the next level of resort wear, through unique methods and aesthetics. Bondi Born and Bassike, in particular, have showcased a modern lifestyle approach this season, ”she added.

“Loungewear to luxe is pretty big this fashion week – silk pieces that felt modern, but subtle enough for lounging or dressing up. Plus, silky sunset hues are also a staple this season, ”said Cranfield.

Michael Lo Sordo and Bondi Born’s shows were also selected by Holly Tenser, Director of Purchasing at Browns Fashion rtw, as his best shows, as well as Byron Bay-based St Agni.

“I thought Bondi Born was presented beautifully – it really transported me from a distance to Sydney, with the incredible views of Sydney Harbor and the iconic Harbor Bridge in the background,” said Tenser, who reports that Browns continues to experience strong growth in the commercial position. -COVID-19[FEMININE”Lacollectionétaitfortementaxéesurleprêt-à-portercontinuantàsedévelopperàpartirdelanatationetcetteévolutionétaitvraimentlogiqued’êtreprésentedansunlieuurbain”

Showroom-X basé à Perth, une nouvelle plate-forme de commerce électronique australienne, qui cible le marché de la Chine continentale, a proposé sa propre version du nouveau composant voir maintenant, acheter maintenant d’AAFW en travaillant avec Non Plus pour faire de sa présentation un salon commercial. .

Avec la livraison en octobre, Showroom-X prend un acompte de 30% sur les looks de défilé Non Plus – qui sont présentés sur le site Web de Showroom-X photographiés sur une femme.

« Si vous allez à Icebergs [the restaurant] right now there is a QR code on the back of the menu and at the lounge there was a QR code on the front and that took you straight to our site where you can pre-order straight from the track ” said Showroom-X creative director Kelly Atkinson. “It’s see now, buy now but in a thoughtful way, it’s pre-ordered in bulk. I think that’s kind of the future of fashion weeks – it has to be kind of a consumer-centric mindset. It was a way of bringing the two together for us. So okay, we can have the wholesale customers there, but we can also get real-time customer feedback. Because it’s so different from a buyer’s point of view.

She added, “I think this data is invaluable in our time. This means that we are producing less and the products we are making are already sold.