Why is nobody talking about fashion in “Hacks”?
The new HBO Max series Hacks focuses on two actresses across the generational divide: Deborah (Jean Smart), a Joan Rivers-like stand-up with a QVC contract, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a television writer in her twenties who loses her job after a misguided tweet.
The women form an unlikely alliance in Las Vegas, where Deborah has long resided in a casino. Hilarity, grief and a very strange stint in a plastic surgery center ensue. Not only are showrunners rented for the ingenuity of the show, but Smart is already generating the rewards season buzz for his main role.
Give Hacks a gold medal and more — he That is true this good. But I’m here to talk about a part of the show that hasn’t received enough attention: fashion.
Like Deborah, Smart is lounging poolside in silky caftans and sipping pre-show champagne in velvet dresses. She dresses in a sequined pantsuit and dazzles audiences with both jokes and her rhinestone-studded Jimmy Choos. Her style is over the top, yet casually elegant. I like to think about the end Fashion font the host would be proud.
It’s hard to pick just one favorite fashion moment from among Hacks, but one The spotlight arrives mid-season when Deborah’s Rolls Royce breaks down on the way home from a trip to hunt down an antique pepper shaker. While awaiting rescue, she seeks shade from the afternoon desert sun under a cream-colored parasol.
After a year of hibernating at home in oversized sweatpants and hoodies, seeing the return of extravagant gear on the small screen is fun. Sure, you can wear crop tops and shorts this summer, but why not beat the heat under a colorful umbrella?
The flashy septuagenarian’s look is the sparkle of the costume designer Kathleen Felix Hager, who really knows how to nail the vibe of a leisure lady.
In an interview with The cup, Smart said she was so excited by Felix-Hager’s vision for the character that she went shopping. “One weekend I saw this silver sequin jacket that was on sale for nothing,” she told the store. “I called [Kathleen Felix-Hager] on my cell phone: “Should I buy it?” Should I buy it? ‘ She said: ‘Yes, yes, yes!’ I have to admit that some of the items are my personal property.
Indeed, there is quite a bit of sartorial sparkle in the series – and also some scales. In one scene, Deborah fills an artificial lake on her property with live fish that she has delivered directly to her estate influenced by the French chateau. The local Wilson Ward water attendant (Johnny Sibilly) disapproves, but in Deborah’s mind, she’s worked too hard not to have that kind of insane opulence.
She oversees the massive fish dump, what else, an orange, teal, and gold kaftan paired with a cheetah print scarf and hot pink sun hat. Stone-faced, she takes a sip from her coffee mug as the fish are tossed out of a giant inverted suction pipe and into her pond.
Lucky for us, there are more Deborahs (and fingers crossed more pond fish) in our future. Hacks has been renewed for a second season on HBO Max. Here’s another round of martinis, puffy blonde mosses, and lots of moxie.
Want to channel Deborah this summer? Here’s how:
