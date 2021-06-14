San Antonio High School graduation walk goes viral after student shows revealing gown under gown





Screenshot / Facebook / Erial Soliz Hurtado

A Clark High School graduate reveals a naughty item of clothing hidden under the school graduation gown on June 8. First, a Southwest Legacy High School graduate recently landed in hot water for flying a Mexican flag in her early days, and now a Clark High School student is mourning a graduation ceremony who went viral. Northside ISD officials said the MySA news site that they took disciplinary action against a bearded student who unzipped his graduation gown at Clark’s graduation ceremony on June 8 to reveal a skinny black gown with cutout sides. A transgender pride flag also appears to be sewn inside the graduation gown. The student, identified as Samuel Silverman Garcia in the clip, throws confetti and sends kisses to the cheering crowd. As you would expect, the video that has since racked up 40,000 views on Facebook subsequently shows school officials escorting the student off the stage.

“While we cannot discuss the individual discipline of the students, administrative action has been taken to remedy the disruption,” Northside spokesman Barry Perez told MySA. Although Perez does not go into the specific action taken against the student, he said his degree “remains on campus.” Not to be outdone, the self-proclaimed San Antonio Family Association morality police tweeted the clip, calling it “repulsive evidence of a great degradation of our culture that is detrimental to this young man and to society.” Today at graduation from SA NISD Clark High School. WARNING: inappropriate behavior disgusting testimony of a great degradation of our culture which is harmful for this young man and for society.#NISD #NSISD # ClarkHighGraduation2021 #MisfitBehavior pic.twitter.com/85rfvZbHYe – SAFAfamily (@SAFAfamily) June 9, 2021 Twitter users responded by denouncing the organization’s anti-LGBTQ + program and accusing it of bullying the student. SAFA chairman Patrick Von Dohlen has waged unsuccessful city council campaigns focused on cultural war issues. You could have said that you hate diversity and expression. I love adults who run an account to bully an 18 year old for speaking out. You are so brave – EthanFillerTV (@EthanFiller) June 9, 2021 Meanwhile, Perez from Northside told MySA that the district disciplines the student because he wants launch ceremonies to “honor and celebrate” the achievements of his graduates. “The disturbances are damaging this party environment,” he explained. Does anyone want to bet if the faculty members who escorted Silverman Garcia off the stage told the new graduate that the stunt would be on their permanent record? Or is this menacing threat specifically reserved for pre-launch disciplinary sessions? Stay up to date with news and sights from San Antonio. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.







