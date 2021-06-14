Roman Kemp on Gogglebox, Men’s Mental Health and Working With His Father

Though he’s usually located behind the mic, Capital Breakfast presenter Roman Kemp has made his fair share of TV appearances over the years.

From a stint in the Australian jungle as part of Im A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! to his recent BBC Three documentary, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, which examines the mental health crisis following the death of his friend and Capital colleague Joe Lyons, Kemps’s career is on an upward trajectory.

Now, however, the 28-year-old has returned to the comfort of his sofa alongside his father, former EastEnders actor and Spandau Ballet member Martin Kemp for Channel 4s Celebrity Gogglebox. With new episodes airing weekly, we find out more about the presenter, as well as what it’s really like to work with his father on national television.

When you signed up for Celebrity Gogglebox, did you think you would still be involved in three series?

When we were first asked to do it, what, three years ago now, I knew it was normally just a special celebrity. At first it was like they hired the same celebrity bunch for three episodes, see how it was, and then if they liked you, they kept you almost like an audition process. After the first season I told my dad they don’t ask people to come back and then I think to myself, Grimmy [Nick Grimshaw] and Rylan [Clark-Neal] all of a sudden I was asked to answer and it became a thing.

Was your father as eager to get involved as you?

This is something my dad will also say at first, I had to convince him to do it because he had never done anything that let people in, especially in the house. He never did anything that made him feel exposed, I guess. But I think with the way the world is now, with Instagram and things like that, I just told her, this is the future, you gotta jump on board here. And now he loves it, it’s one of his favorite things that we do together.

Do you think this allowed viewers to see a different side of Martin Kemp?

I think a lot of people had a sense of who Martin Kemp was for a while, in terms of them thinking he was a tough man, that’s how he was seen, a tough man and in a group. . I have the impression that on Gogglebox they see my dad, they don’t see a celebrity. We argue, we bicker, we fuck each other, we love each other and we laugh so much, and in reality, we do it. That’s really nice.

Would you ever want to involve your mother or your sister?

[Gogglebox] request every year, [and gets a] honestly, no. Do you know what this is? My dad and I are pretty rude sometimes, and my mom doesn’t like it. My mom doesn’t like swear words. I remember she was really upset the first time it came out because I was swearing there, just like my dad, and some of the things we say are kind of in danger. So I think it’s better because we have a lot more rude talk when it’s just me and my dad. Unfiltered, basically.

Was it weird to shoot with restrictions over the past year?

It was really because you have to remember, at that point it was like, am I allowed to see my dad? Am I allowed to sit next to him? And obviously, it’s a strange situation because it was work, you have the right to see each other. But the fact that we had this opportunity to do something special together during a pandemic was really really nice.

We saw on Instagram that you recently did a makeover of a RuPauls Drag Race competitor?

Yeah! It was pretty amazing. I have been saying it for a long time: I am ready for anything. I’ve always been like that. You have to have fun for the short time you spend here and in the position I am in I am lucky enough to be able to do some fun stuff. Being able to see how queens do it and get transformed by a queen in the form of Bimini Bon-Boulash was pretty cool. And don’t get me wrong, I must have forgotten everything by now, but listen, that was a good thing to do for Pride Month as well.

Your recent mental health documentary Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency was very well received, were you surprised by the response?

It’s just the most overwhelming thing that I have certainly ever experienced. The jungle was the last time I felt this overwhelming feeling. At the same time, making this documentary was very strange, because I did it, very selfishly, for myself. When people say: You helped out in this situation, you feel a bit like a fraud, if that makes sense?

Have a lot of people contacted you afterwards?

The day after our viewing, I became very moved, as a boy who was maybe 18 sent me a message saying that his parents had asked him to go talk to a doctor about antidepressants and that he didn’t. had never done. He went the morning after the show and now he’s on them. It makes a difference.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs every Friday at 9 p.m. on Channel 4.