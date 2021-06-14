Summer fashion 2021: Tips for your summer style

With the official start of summer less than a week away, it’s time to say goodbye to the work-at-home sweatpants you’ve been living in and say ‘hello’ to your warm-weather wardrobe.

As you dig up your clothes from previous summers, you might find that you don’t like your old outfits as much as when you bought them, but you don’t need to do a complete overhaul to give new life to your existing wardrobe.

Stylistic expert Melissa Chataigne joined Hoda & Jenna to share inexpensive ways to refresh your wardrobe so you can go out this summer with confidence. Chataigne offered tips on how to make every item in your wardrobe multitasking. Read on to discover must-have pieces that will be flattering on a variety of body types and more outfit inspiration to elevate your existing fashion game.

Stylistic situation 1

Not looking to splurge on outfits for summer events like weddings and parties? Chataigne took pieces from Wendy’s closet like the hot pink blazer and made them work for any occasion this season.

Zara printed linen-blend dress

A centerpiece that can be worn in summer and fall, this linen dress is airy and gorgeous. The linen fabric keeps you cool on the hottest summer days, and you can put on a light jacket on cool summer nights.

With a unique design and chic beaded accents, these bohemian sandals can dress up almost any outfit. Reviewers say order them one size larger than your usual size for the perfect fit.

Pénélope Poppy + Sage Bag

Complete the look with this beautiful handbag. It’s hand-woven from rattan straw and we’ve found it to be the hottest accessory for the summer.

1. State satin crepe blazer

Make a statement this summer in a hot pink blazer. Not only is hot pink on trend this summer, but being bold can give you a boost of confidence as well.

A fitted button fastening is a classic that will never go out of style. This shirt is specially treated to ensure a perfect polish so you can go through your day wrinkle free.

Mule Sam Edelman Linnie Bit

This mule can brighten up just about any outfit. Available in 12 colors ranging from snakeskin to white leather, these backless moccasins can be dressed up or down, the choice is yours.

Durable Framework Le Skinny De JeanneAugusta

If you’re looking for the perfect jeans for this summer, look no further. This classic mid-rise waist gives you a crisp, slimming silhouette. Plus, they’re made from sustainably sourced materials. (To have the look at a lower cost, Chataigne likes small budgets Old Navy Dark Wash Mid Rise Super Skinny Jeans and ASOS DESIGN’s “Sculpt me” high-waisted premium jeans.)

Style situation 2

Monochrome looks are everywhere right now. But, adding a splash of color can drastically change the feel. See how Chataigne takes Amy Paffrath’s simple outfit from day to night with these little additions.

Garnet Hill Short Sleeve Weekend T-Shirt

One summer piece that never goes out of style year after year is the short sleeve t-shirt. This t-shirt will fit perfectly into your wardrobe and can be paired with virtually any bottom. It is also available in six colors, so you can choose what best suits your personal style.

Chestnut loves this elegant flowing duster to add a pop of color to a monochrome look. Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, you can select the one that speaks to you and wear it to the beach, or as a wrap over other staples.

Garnet Hill Sadie woven linen belt

Made with leather on the front and woven linen on the back, this belt truly gives you the best of both worlds. The two different textures create a unique look that can add depth to any outfit.

Zodiac Shoes Mae Footbed Sandal

What could be better than being fashionable while feeling comfortable? This sandal features both a padded cork bottom and a knotted strap detail that comes in four colors.

Feel fabulous in this structured felt fedora this summer. The wide edge will protect you from the sun and the ivory cream color will easily match the items already in your wardrobe.

Camilla Poppy + Sage Bag

This round rattan straw shoulder bag sells weekly by brand and we can see why. Rattan is a trendy texture for summer and this chic bag is the perfect way to step into this fashion staple.

Sandal Marc Fisher Deric

Strappy sandals are back and it’s no surprise. Their bold look is perfect for a night out and little details like the angular square toe and croc embossed finish are sure to elevate your look.

Zara mini shoulder bag

This adorable mini shoulder strap is just too cute to let go. Despite its size, it has two compartments that can hold the essentials. It is available in lilac, white and blue.

Zara Satin Effect Handkerchief

Whether you wear it on your bag, around your neck or in your hair, this adorable satin print handkerchief can add a little flair to your look. This vintage-inspired scarf comes in two colors and is a great piece to include in your summer wardrobe.

Stylistic situation 3

Chataigne has all the style tips for wearing shorts, crops and prints this summer while hugging the curves. Jenny already owns the printed shorts.

H&M Zig-Zag Shorts

What says summer more than fun shorts? It’s a great way to show off your personal style and you will definitely get compliments. (These $ 20 Bohemian short paper bag Milumia strike the same chord.)

Zara oversized long linen shirt

An oversized blouse can be dressy or casual for a night out. It’s great to wear with shorts or even as a dress. You can find it in lime green, white, and a striped style.

Castaner canvas wedge sandals

These black sneakers are just what your wardrobe needs this summer. Crafted in Spain, the ribbon ties add an elegant touch to a classic shoe.

Natura Brasil pouch in red raffia

This clutch is a breathtaking piece that can add a splash of color to any look. Although it’s compact, it’s still big enough to hold all of your daily essentials.

Numi Boat Neck Crop Top

A plain cropped top is a summer staple and the reason is clear. Available in white, black and almond, it pairs well with virtually any bottom and the boat neck style is very flattering. Sizes range from XS to 1X, so everyone can follow the crop top trend.

A blazer is a simple yet effective way to elevate any look. The gathered sleeves and open front offer a contemporary style that will make you feel confident and edgy. This blazer is available in black and pink.

Ditch your worn flip flops for a more sophisticated look with these stylish sandals. With a little heel, they are perfect to pair with a dress or wide pants, while remaining comfortable.

Olivia & Kate White Scrunch Shoulder Bag

If you’re looking to stay on top of the latest style trends, you’ll want a shoulder bag. Chataigne chose this handbag as a little statement piece that can be paired with virtually anything.

Style situation 4

Gina Field, a mom of three, wants to feel better in a swimsuit this summer but doesn’t want to show too much skin. Chataigne gave her a look a little sexy and a little modest.

Get ready for some summer fun in this stunning one-piece swimsuit that will boost your confidence. Not only is the wrap-around design flattering, but with cross-back straps and underwire for extra support, you can get out and play with the kids this summer, while still maintaining full coverage.

Poppy sun visor + straw sage

A large hat is a summer staple, and this hand-woven hyacinth straw visor is the perfect accessory for sun protection. Whether you are by the pool or spending a day at the beach, it will enhance your look effortlessly.

If you’re looking to beat the heat but want to avoid wearing shorts, Chataigne recommends linen pants as a timeless alternative. These high waisted pants have an elastic waist, wide legs for comfort and are available in white, black and pink.

Nothing says summer like a comfortable slip-on sandal. Available in black, a blue-gray and cognac blend, the gathered strap details make these sandals a standout piece that you can easily pair with anything in your wardrobe.

Prive Revaux Heatwave Sunglasses

The smallest details of your accessories can have the biggest impact on your style and these sunglasses prove it. The color of the gradient lenses combined with a frame with straight eyebrows will give you a clean and modern look. These sunglasses are available in three shades: champagne gold, rose gold and palladium.

Olivia Chic Poppy + Sage x Holy City tote bag

This hand woven rattan bag is a must have for a day at the beach that is not only cute but also practical. Large enough to carry everything you need while adding to your overall look, this bag is a summer staple.

Chestnut has also given Gina a different look when it’s time to go to the beach with her honey! Equally flattering looks are below.

Poppy + Sage Mary Cane Bag

Brighten up any outfit this summer with this handmade bag, which can give a refined and sophisticated look to any outfit.

Delphine Ramy Brook crochet mini dress

Embrace the crochet trend this summer with this bohemian-style outfit. It has an elongated silhouette, adorable tassel details, and is a great option if you want to show off some skin. (These more affordable options like the Old Navy Button-Front Gauze Kaftan and the La Blanca paneled embroidered tunic are also excellent.)

Michael Kors Berkley Espadrilles Sandal

If you are looking for the perfect shoe to wear on a night out this summer, or even by the pool, sneakers are a great option. Not only will they lengthen your legs, but reviews raving about their comfort and style.

