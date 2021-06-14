Online retailer Ethicrace Clothing opens flagship store in Akrons Kenmore neighborhood





AKRON, Ohio Ethical clothing, an online retailer specializing in men’s and women’s fashion, opened its flagship store late last month. Kenmore resident Terrence Bailey, 42, started Ethicrace in 2010 with two t-shirt designs. The Ethicrace online store has been operational since 2016, but the opening of the flagship store is the culmination of a lifelong dream for Bailey, who works in the store with her son. It is located at 971 Kenmore Blvd. in Akron. Even as a kid, I always wanted to have my own brand of clothes, Bailey said. I took the initiative to start it and start from the faith of God. I was supposed to open two years ago, but COVID hit, so I really got back into it for the last 3-4 months and finished it all. Ethicrace is a combination of the words ethics and race, according to Bailey. Ethics are important to Bailey, who believes that everything is given by God and that if you have no morals you cannot stand. The racial part of the name refers to Bailey’s belief that people are all members of the human race. With everything that is going on in the world – poverty, hunger, war, racism – everything is trying to divide us, he said. But when you think about it, there was only one race. Were all the human race. Ethicrace Clothing offers clothing and accessories for men, women and unisex styles. Courtesy of Terrence Bailey Ethicrace offers clothing and accessories for men, women and unisex styles, including t-shirts, hats, hoodies, tracksuits, sweaters, belts and handbags. Bailey plans to expand its offering to include children’s clothing as well. He gets his supplies from a manufacturer in Ohio and uses an Akron printing plant to screen-print his t-shirts. Since opening its flagship store on May 29, Bailey said the community’s response has evolved. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan also visited the store and welcomed Bailey. The response has been excellent. We had a lot of support from the community. It is a blessing to come in and be welcomed, he said. While Bailey appreciates the support he has received, the support that matters most is that of his family, especially his mother. My mom told me she was proud of me, and that’s all I needed to hear, he said. Anything that comes from someone else is awesome and I appreciate it, but for my mom to say she’s proud of me, that’s my hallmark. Bailey grew up in West Akron and attended Firestone High School and later Buchtel. He studied at Akron University for two years before deciding to try his hand at entrepreneurship. He operated a photo studio for a few years in the Ethicrace building before launching Bailey Boys LLC, a real estate investment company, in 2017. The opening hours of the Ethicrace clothing store are Monday to Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is closed on Sunday. Want more Akron news? Sign up for the Rubber City update from cleveland.com , a newsletter sent by e-mail on Wednesday at 5:30 am.

