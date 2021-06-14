A man hides under the bride’s wedding dress to help her walk in strong winds

A man in the Philippines went to unusual efforts to make sure a bride’s big wedding day went smoothly.

According to a video shared on the YouTube channel of wedding planner Roel Lunesa of Bro’s Bridal Gowns and Events, Lunesa stepped out from under the bride’s wedding dress where he was allegedly placed to help her walk down the aisle. .

Talk to News week, Lunesa said: “It was really [what] happened “on his client’s wedding day, which took place on June 6 at Louie Beach Resort in Pinamungajan in the Philippine province of Cebu.

“The reason I’m under the dress is because of the strong wind” that kept the bride from walking down the aisle, Lunesa said.

She kept walking on her dress “when she tried to walk because of the weather,” he added.

In the video, the bride is seen adjusting her wedding dress as she stops in the middle of the aisle to be joined by her parents. They walk with her briefly before the groom approaches to lead her down the rest of the aisle.

As the bride and groom continued down the aisle, the swollen bottom half of the dress seemed to adjust accordingly, being inflated from the inside as the bride walked in.

When the couple reached the end of the aisle, a man suddenly stepped out from under the bride’s dress. Lifting the lower part of the dress as if it were a curtain, a masked man is seen stepping out of the dress and casually disappearing into a group of onlookers on the bride’s right side.

The creative solution to the bride’s unexpected struggle with walking that day was “unplanned” and suggested by Lunesa. He said the bride, who was wearing another item of clothing just under the wedding dress, allowed her to squat just under the dress to help her down the aisle.

Aside from a man and a child who seemed to glance at Lunesa as he entered the crowd, the other onlookers at the wedding didn’t seem any wiser.

