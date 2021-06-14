Zoe Kravitz’s Latest Outfit Means It’s Slip-On Skirt Season





Welcome to NYLON’s Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. There are some signs that summer is officially here. The sun sets later, you turn up the SPF set and Zo Kravitz steps out in a satin skirt. The actor took a summer stroll in New York City with friends over the weekend, wearing a simple white tank top, a leather bag, lucite sandals and a green skirt that will make you want to reassess your entire wardrobe in hot weather. After a summer spent indoors and as far away from others as possible, going out fashion is very present. The exit top already has a strong presence, but apart from the evening pants, the exit bottom has basically been slept, but no more. The slip-on skirt is officially here, courtesy of Zo Kravitz, and ready to be your new party skirt. For an even easier to put on and take on look, there is always the nightie dress, which has already been worn and loved by Kendall Jenner, which also showed you can pair it with anything (including cowboy boots). Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images Coming up, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including the Hunter Schafers knit set, Maisie Williams front row outfit for London Fashion Week: Mens, and more. Hunter Schafer Hunter Schafer wore a knitted look of Pat Sport Riverside. Kourtney kardashian Kourtney Kardashian paired her black bikini and Stella McCartney shirt with a pair of cowboy boots. Nathalie Emmanuel Nathalie Emmanuel wore a red Emporio Armani suit and a pair of Stella McCartney sneakers for a press day for F9. Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj showed off her mom and me Fendi (and Burberry) fashion moment on Instagram. Dascha polanco Michael Kovac / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Dascha Palanco wore a button-down print dress and orange satin overcoat to the premiere of Blind spot. Maisie Williams David M. Benett / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Maisie Williams wore black pants and an asymmetric top during her boyfriend Reuben Selbys’ show during London Fashion Week: Mens. Rina lipa David M. Benett / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Rina Lipa wore a strapless print dress and oversized leather jacket to the Reuben Selbys show in London. Griffin David M. Benett / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Griff wore an ornate orange dress and platform sandals to the Reuben Selby show. Bimini David M. Benett / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Bimini wore a lilac Reuben Selby suit and lucite wedge heels to the designer runway show during London Fashion Week: Mens. Kendall jenner Courtesy of BFA / Chrome Hearts Kendall Jenner wore flared leather pants and a black cropped top to the Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones by Jesse Jo Stark dinner. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Courtesy of BFA / Chrome Hearts Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly coordinated their leather looks with the Chrome Hearts Sugar Jones by Jesse Jo Stark dinner. Dua Lipa Dua Lipa channeled her inner cowgirl with a red gingham jacket and denim shorts. Hari Nef Monica Schipper / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images Hari Nef wore a Raf Simons satin dress to the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. HER Erika Goldring / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images SHE wore a pair of jeans and an asymmetric leopard print shirt while rocking at the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Rosala Rosala went to the beach in a Sinead Gorey mini dress. Hailey Bieber Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images Hailey Bieber wore a chunky knit sweater from The Elder Statesman and a pair of Nike Brazil Dunks. Port Whitney BG015 / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images Whitney Port channeled her inner Coconut Girl with a floral purple ensemble from Holiday the Label. Snoh Alegra Snoh Alegra wore a turtleneck cropped top and striped Mugler leggings for his own Instagram photo.

