Fashion brand hits 100 million half-way loss recovery plan

Once the darling of the British fashion retailer, Ted Baker has announced a drop in sales, as he is in the midst of a recovery plan, after several difficult years in the business.

The brand, famous for bringing an original twist to formal fashion, saw its sales drop by 44% in the past fiscal year – impacted by lack of consumer demand for formal wear, during a year in which weddings and receptions were postponed until / outside lockouts.

The company argues that it is now in a better position to deal with the continuing disruption, with CEO Rachel Osbourne saying there has been a “very pleasant” return in demand since the stores reopened and the company is implementing a transformation plan that also includes a greater focus on Online Sales.

Several retailers such as John Lewis Partnership and Marks & Spencer felt the pain of Covid-19 more significantly if they were in a difficult position at the start of the pandemic, and Ted Baker certainly did.

At the time, the company was trying to recover from some past scandals, including the departure of CEO and founder Ray Kelvin – following allegations of misconduct, Mr. Kelvin left the company in March 2019.

In December 2018, former employees launched an online petition on workplace networking site Organize, accusing it of inappropriate behavior. More than 200 Ted Baker employees have pledged to finally break their silence after at least “50 recorded incidents of harassment” at the fashion retailer.

Mr. Kelvin took immediate leave and, months later, announced that while the business was his “life and soul”, having established the brand in 1988, “the right thing to do is walk away. of Ted “.

But the challenges didn’t end there for the fashion retailer, which was seen as a revolutionary brand in everything from store layout to internationally acclaimed designs. There was also an accounting scandal to contend with.

Shares fell when the company announced in January 2020 that an accounting error it highlighted a year earlier was twice as large as initially thought, meaning there would be a deficit of 58 million on its balance sheet.

Preliminary investigations have shown that the company overestimated the value of inventory held in January 2019 by $ 20 to $ 25 million. At the time in question, the company was audited by KPMG accountants.

After Deloitte’s accountants were appointed, an investigation showed the true extent of the problem, with the company’s shares falling nearly 10% when the news broke.

And since then, with the on / off closings and stores forced to close, alongside the huge shift in the type of fashion purchased – the blues for Ted Baker has not lifted.

Ted Baker reported a pre-tax loss of $ 107.7 million for the year ended January 2021, after previously recording a loss of $ 77.6 million in the previous 12 months.

CEO Rachel Osborne, former CFO of Debenhams, who joined in March 2020 to transform the beleaguered fashion brand, said: While the impact of COVID-19 is clear in our results and has amplified some of the legacy issues having impacting the business, Ted Baker has responded proactively and is in a much stronger position than he was a year ago.

“During the period we have generated a strong generation of cash flow, fixed our balance sheet, renewed our management team and today we are improving our financial objectives for the second time since defining our new strategy. last summer.

The company reportedly recently signed an extension to its credit facility to implement its transformation plan.

But like many of its rivals, the company needs to focus more than just finance, in a fashion world that has changed dramatically over the past 12 months.

Fashion sales have focused on relevant trends such as sportswear, as consumers have lived very different lives, and fashion e-merchants like ASOS and Boohoo, both of which have made traditional brand acquisitions. , seem to have grown more and more – despite both suffering from questionable issues surrounding their ethical and environmental policies. Additionally, with consumers more mindful of environmental concerns than ever before, alternative offers around clothing rentals and trading for resale sites are showing signs of positive engagement and growth.

Much like the victims of the street – Debenhams and Topshop, could Ted Baker find the transformation more difficult than the boardroom predicts when you factor in the evolution of the consumer?

More and more competing brands are entering the market, more and more fashion brands are turning to DTC, buy now, pay later options bring many consumers to the next level of The fashion offering to luxury brands and Ted Baker’s designs are not seen as as disruptive as they once were.

It seems that at a time when the brand was fighting ethics and finance issues, some competitors were maximizing the online revolution and putting the consumer at the heart of their campaigns.

Whether it is too little, too late for Ted Baker, without significant change, remains to be seen.