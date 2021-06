San Antonio party inspires thousands to dress like their brides

A small San Antonio family reunion is causing a stir on Facebook, and thousands of people are making party plans.

Alexis Collins is the co-star of a Facebook post that elicited more than 12,000 reactions overnight. She and her husband, Jordan Santos, were invited to her cousin’s “Dress Like Your Spouse” party on Saturday, June 12, and spared no detail to switch roles.

During the pandemic’s quarantine months, the “Flip the Switch Challenge” gained popularity on TikTok for the fun ways couples would swap clothes to the tune of Drake’s 2018 song “Nonstop”. Given the willingness of guests to dress up for a party hosted by Santos’ cousins ​​Desiree Alvarez and Melanie Bowser, people were ready to show off their looks in person. RELATED: Meet the San Antonio family living in a rare geodesic dome house No couple seemed to do it better than Collins and Santos. Their mutual interpretations have proven that the two have paid attention over the past six years. Courtesy of Alexis Collins Collins didn’t fit into her husband’s clothes and vice versa, so they had to come up with a plan. She wore an outfit that Santos wore to a high school banquet, while he borrowed a dress and purse from his mother’s closet, shopped at Ross for a pair of modest heels and at Walgreens for picking out nails. to squeeze. “We really went all out,” Collins says with a laugh. The performance was even in the underwear, she said. Santos went so far as to shave his legs for his sundress, which he then stole while dancing in a video. Santos’ dance is a fan favorite on Facebook, with the ladies noticing his freshly shaved legs. “Those calf muscles though,” one comment read. READ MORE FROM MADALYN: Tiny Spice Girls photoshoot showcases pint-sized power plants in San Antonio area Courtesy of Alexis Collins The couple posted their photos to please family and friends on Sunday night. They went to bed and woke up to thousands of stranger notifications on Monday morning. Collins says it’s hard to keep up with the alerts as they drown her account in droves while she’s working. “I woke up this morning with a whole bunch of notifications, I was like what’s going on,” she says. “It was just crazy, I didn’t expect it at all.” In addition to familiarizing himself with the fame of Facebook, Collins also realizes how the process of dressing differs between men and women. For once, she had finished getting ready before her husband and had time to help him put on her heels because her fingernails were proving a bit of a deterrent. She hopes he has learned something too. “Now he won’t complain when I’m ready,” she jokes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos