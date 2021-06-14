The Dior Homme capsule with Sacai merges Tokyo streetwear with Parisian chic





Dior and the Japanese label Sacai have teamed up to create a capsule collection for men that marries two identities and aesthetics, a combination of two artistic perspectives in a new vision, framed by the Dior heritage. The collection is a creative conversation between longtime friends and first-time collaborators Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior for men, and Chitose Abe, founder of Sacai, and is exemplified by the name Sacai which appears in the ” I ”by Dior. logo. Dior X Sacai merges floral decorations and iconic Dior silhouettes, such as Jones’ overcoats and Oblique Tailor suit blazer, with the sportswear signature of the Japanese brand, including modern fabrications and techniques from Abe’s universe. Jones and Abe come together in this project to blur the lines between formal, sport and streetwear, as Abe’s mixed materials re-inspire traditional Dior and Jones tailoring. The 57-piece men’s collection gives a taste of Paris and Tokyo, where Japanese denim mixes workwear shapes and details with soft berets executed by Stephen Jones, as well as snap-button side slits. , pointy shirts and sneakers, in a hybrid concept Sacai is known for. As if the clothes lived in a mid-century fashion photograph, the classic and elegant capsule exists in a black, blue, white and cream color scheme. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The iconic Dior Saddle Bag is reimagined with utility pockets and bungee cords, inspired by Sacai’s essential bomber jacket, in vibrant shades of olive and orange and nylon and leather materials. Dior Snow and Dior Explorer the boots are also coming back for the collection, embellished with jewels, and the CD Icon the logo is in gold and silver finish brass with Sacai’s signature pearls. ” I always loved [Chitose Abe] and I just think she’s one of the coolest women in the world, ”Jones said. WWD. “It’s just a really key mix between what Dior is and Sacai, and it was a way of having a conversation through the pandemic.” Check out all the looks from the new collection in the gallery below. Dior X Sacai will be launched in November 2021. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

