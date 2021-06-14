Fashion
21 loose summer dresses that are more slimming than tight styles
Sure, you can find bodycon dresses that are really flattering and show off your figure, but not everyone is comfortable wearing something tight. Maybe you don’t feel particularly confident and prefer to wear a dress with a looser silhouette that is slimming down at the same time!
With this in mind, we have selected a multitude of chic dresses with loose and comfortable patterns! Even though they are not as fitted as the others in the market, these dresses have details that can make you feel slim and elegant. Keep scrolling to take a look at all of these amazing styles and feel like yourself all season long!
21 loose dresses that are more flattering than tight styles
Casual day dresses
1. One of our favorite beach maxi dresses for the summer is this one fluid choice of OURS! It is comfortable and available in many amazing prints, in addition to its practical pockets!
2. We also love the beachy look of this ONeill mini dress, and the ruffle detail on the hem gives it a stunning A-style silhouette!
3. The multi-level design of this mini dress Tiksawon effortlessly creates volume and shows off your legs!
4. If you like the ruffle ruffle look but want a longer dress, this issue of Everlane was made for you!
5. A trapeze dress like this one from ZESICA is a must for the summer season!
6. This BB Dakota by Steve Madden short dress is casual enough to wear with trainers and dressy enough to pair with your favorite pair of heels!
7. We all love cute tropical prints that this spaghetti strap dress 28 palm trees Between!
Adorable weekend brunch dresses
8. This cotton Reformation mini dress has an empire waist that’s incredibly flattering!
9. The top fitted on this Everlane midi dress looks great with its loose, flowing skirt!
ten. We like how it sleeveless shirt dress from beachlunchlounge tightens the waist and the vertical stripes are so slimming!
11. If you are looking for a subtle bohemian look, the embroidery along the hem this sleeveless Romwe short dress is to die for!
12. This Reform mid-length dress has a relaxed fit, and the button-up design creates a slit that shows off the perfect amount of leg!
13. A-line dresses are one of our favorite flattering looks, and this embroidered version of ECOWISH effortlessly embodies summer!
14. Another good score of ECOWISH is this best-selling mini dress its ruffled skirt smoothes the stomach area, while the triangle top highlights your chest!
15. This Straight tunic dress MITILLY has a loose style that is more than comfortable to wear!
Chic evening dresses
16. Were obsessed with the structured off-the-shoulder top of this loose Reformation linen midi dress!
17. This mid-length dress ETCYY also has a great off the shoulder look and the layered tiered ruffles look absolutely amazing!
18. The loose skirt on this adorable Reform mid-length dress will make you want to spin all night long!
19. This M.Nollby long dress has long sleeves ideal for cooler summer nights!
20. The fitted and flared design of this Midi dress Dress the population creates a beautiful shape that will flatter any body type!
21. This BB Dakota by Steve Madden short dress has a more fitted vibe, but the gathers at the sides make it more flattering than a typical skinny look!
Discover more of our choices and offershere!
