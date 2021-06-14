ULAH Westwood to open LUNA womenswear store in fall 2021

ULAH, a men’s clothing and lifestyle store in Woodside Village in Westwood, plans to open a new business aimed at women in fall 2021.

Located two doors down from the men’s store, LUNA by ULAH has been in the works for at least a year, said co-owner Joye Mendez. He and ULAH co-owner Buck Wimberly knew they would need help, which is why they decided to partner with Elise Alexander, one of Wimberlys’ interior design clients, to open the new store.

Although it is a women’s clothing store, the owners of LUNA want it to be an inclusive space for all genders and that it will complement ULAH, according to a press release.

It will have a similar vibe to [ULAH], Mendez said. We want it to be very welcoming and [not] intimidating. Our cash register will be a real bar, so you can sit down after shopping and relax while you ring the bell.

LUNA intends to be a happy medium between trendy, low-cost stores and high-end boutiques, Mendez said, and it will feature some ULAH brands like Sol Angeles and Native Youth. Some items that customers can expect to see include sportswear and loungewear, gifts and accessories, and household items.

Mendez said he and Wimberly have been invited since ULAH opened in 2016 to create a female version of the store. Now, said Mendez, LUNA will not only help ULAH, but Woodside Village as well.

[LUNA by ULAH] will help make Woodside Village a shopping destination where you can have a happy hour at Blue Sushi or coffee at the Roasterie and then come shopping, Mendez said.