Crime and Arson Report: PowWow Jingle Dresses Stolen from Ogema; ATV and dirt bike collide and cause minor injuries to Frazee





10:56 a.m., 500 Summit Avenue block, Detroit Lakes, two empty catalytic converters stolen from the bed of a pickup truck while the owner was at work. 12:57 p.m., block 24000 County Road 22, Detroit Lakes, fraud. 1:31 p.m., 300 Davis Avenue block, Detroit Lakes, fraud. The case is under investigation. 1:35 p.m., near County Road 21 and 353rd Circle, Ogema, two vehicle crash. No injuries reported. 5:36 p.m., at Long Bridge Bar, Grill and Marina at 2000 Long Bridge Road, Detroit Lakes, assault involving two parties. A young suspect has been charged with disorderly conduct; no injuries were reported. 6:57 p.m., 800 block Central Avenue, Detroit Lakes, motor vehicle theft. Charges are pending in the incident. 10:48 a.m., 300 Canyon Boulevard, Detroit Lakes, debit card debits not permitted. The caller thinks an ex-boyfriend is charging fees on his account. 12:25 p.m., 24000 block County Road 125, Park Rapids, single vehicle crash. Minor injuries to the driver’s elbow have been reported. No medical transport was necessary. 6:10 p.m., 500 Davis Avenue, Detroit Lakes, bike theft. 8:53 p.m., block 36000 County Road 21, Ogema, vehicle fire. Fire extinguished by White Earth firefighters. 9:08 PM, Block 22000 Bass Lake Road, Osage, Stolen Lawn Ornaments. The ornaments were either plastic, ceramic or metal and had a value of $ 150. 12:51 am, 33000 block 130th Street, Frazee, all-terrain vehicle and off-road motorcycle accident. Jonathan Scott Young, 20, of Vergas, Minn., Suffered a right ear injury and concussion, and was rushed to Essentia Health St. Marys, Detroit Lakes, for further treatment. 3:51 am, 200 block Cherry Ridge Drive, Detroit Lakes, no-contact order violation. 3:20 p.m., near Viking Bay Road, Lake Park, brush fire. Content. 5:12 p.m., 1300 block Minnesota Avenue, Detroit Lakes, house fire. Black smoke rises from the house. The fire appears to be in the basement. All occupants of the house were evacuated. Detroit Lakes firefighters extinguished the blaze. 5:24 p.m., block 25000 Washington Drive, Osage, assault involving multiple parties. One suspect was named for assault and another suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants. Minor injuries were reported in the incident. 6:11 p.m., near Little Cormorant Lake, Audubon, expired boat registration. 8:08 p.m., block 24000 East Munson Drive, Detroit Lakes, letterbox damaged by Chevrolet pickup truck. 8:30 p.m., block 36000 County Road 21, Ogema, overdose involving pills. Victim taken to a clinic by a member of his family. 12:11, 32000 block Highway 87, Frazee, 1993 Lund Pro-V boat and trailer were stolen. 4:48 p.m., near Gull Road, White Earth, marital dispute along a roadway. 7:14 p.m., 36000 block 336th Avenue, Ogema, three fringed dresses for the White Earth PowWow were stolen among other things. Each dress was valued at $ 125. 9:46 p.m., near mile markers 40 and 41 on Highway 10, Becker County, bear struck by vehicle. The appellant did not stop to check on the animal. The bear was sent by law enforcement. 9:51 p.m., at Walmart at 1583 Highway 10, Detroit Lakes, shoplifting. 11:50 p.m., 800 block Central Street, Detroit Lakes, identity theft; under investigation.

