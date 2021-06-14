Fashion
Shop for sportswear for women and men in the new Fabletics store
FFollowing Hermès’ official opening on June 11, Somerset Collection welcomed a new addition to its line of retailers. Fabletics opened its first store in Michigan on Saturday, and now you can visit the Troy Mall to browse the activewear collection from yoga, running, workout and lifestyle brands.
The 1,865 square foot store offers women’s clothing, including leggings, sports bras, joggers, cropped t-shirts and sweatshirts, as well as a small selection of men’s items. The interiors of the stores are made up of neutral colors such as white, gray, taupe and ash, so the clothes, which come in basics like black and navy blue and in bold hues like green lemon and orange, can stand out.
Other interior details include refined metal and natural wood elements and cool gray herringbone tiled floors. A lounge area, furnished with plush armchairs and bespoke lighting, offers charging stations and refreshments.
High-tech features are also present throughout the store. Customers trying on items in the dressing rooms can use OmniShop technology to request a different size or color, check stock, or learn style advice without leaving their room. Touch screens with style quizzes are also displayed in the store, and an iPod-based point-of-sale system allows vendors to help customers shop on the Fabletics website and coordinate free delivery of items. products.
Launched in 2013, Fabletics is known for its membership model which provides subscribers with perks such as special monthly purchase credit, free shipping, and access to an app that offers on-demand workouts led by a coach. The brand, which offers new styles every week online, has launched collections with celebrities including Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish. In addition to its online presence, it operates 54 physical stores.
The new Fabletics store in Somerset is located on level two of the north side malls, between Tempur-Pedic and Zara. The stores are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information visit fabletics.com.
