Fashion statements, peculiar protests and bizarre moments





President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson … [+] before posing for photos atop the G-7 on June 11 in Carbis Bay, England. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, Pool)

This year G7 summit in Great Britain leaders of the wealthiest democracies to discuss economic policies ended with promises to end the pandemic and prepare for our future as well as to rebuild better as activists protested over broken promises and insufficient economic aid for them. poor countries facing climate change. The final statement was optimistic as the US president explained that there was a clear consensus among all of our G-7 colleagues that this was not the end. We will stay there until we are able to provide for the entire world. And as world leaders gathered for the 47e annual G7 summit at Seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall to find common solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, other summits were held around the seaside town. Some, like The Guardian reported, were strange while others were surreal: As more than 6,000 police officers deployed to Cornwall for the G7 summit at Carbis Bay, there were surreal images everywhere: armed officers in residential streets, snipers on rooftops, marine units in the port of St Ives and battleships in the sea. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The armed protection described as a ring of steel did not stop protesters from all corners of the world who repeatedly made their voices heard in very creative ways. Extinction Rebellion organized a number of rallies, including a bizarre penitents’ march to draw attention to the climate emergency, while Surfers against sewage organized a mass paddle on concerns about the fate of the oceans, Palestinians and Kashmiris came together to condemn violence against their peoples and many other groups donned the masks of participating leaders and posed for photographers in outrageous costumes . MORE THAN FORBES VIDEO As the heads of the seven most advanced economies exercised their skills to strike a deal, royals such as Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla (Duchess of Cornwall) and the 95 year old man queen elizabeth herself, along with the wives of participating politicians including Jill Biden, Carrie Symonds (newly married to Prime Minister Boris Johnson) and Brigitte Macron, among others, demonstrated their fashion skills at the G7 summit. One of the highlight events was the G7 leaders’ family photo that was held on the seafront where Johnson and his wife cheerfully nudged each of their guests to avoid direct contact. Another highlight was the Leaders’ Welcome to Britain’s Coast Party hosted by the Queen and attended by Leaders, their partners and members of the Royal Family. MORE FORBES25 exceptional artistic photos, winners of the 2021 International Siena Creative Photography Awards Some fashion conventions were rocked at the top, like the fact that Britain’s new First Lady, known for her preference for an eco-friendly approach, wore rental dresses as she had done with the wedding dress for her recent marriage to the Prime Minister. Also note the Love jacket worn by Dr. Biden, whose style has been described by fashionistas as favoring a dress with a mismatched blazer. The play was interpreted as a response to “I really don’t care, do I?” by Melania Trump. jacket from 2018. “We bring the love of America” ​​is how she explained her choice to reporters. Here are some of the best photos from those three important days: The Johnsons arrive for a formal guest welcome on Saturday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose for photos. Photo: AP / Patrick … [+] Semansky, Swimming pool.

The Johnson and the Bidens, distancing. Photo Leon Neal / Pool Photo via AP)

The Bidens are greeted by the Johnson before the start of the summit. Photo / Patrick Semansky

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Catherine, … [+] The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a reception for Queen Elizabeth and the G7 leaders. Photo by Jack Hill

The Queen and the President at Windsor Castle where the first American couple had tea. photo by … [+] Steve Parsons.

The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, at Windsor Castle. Photo by Pool / Samir Hussein

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, with Canadian … [+] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a reception for the Queen and G7 leaders. Photo by Jack Hill

The Duchess of Cambridge and the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, visiting Connor Downs Academy during the … [+] G7 summit. Photo by Aaron Chown / WPA Pool

The Macrons at the reception. Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide … [+] Suga, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Council President Charles Michel and his partner Amlie Derbaudrenghien at a reception. Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool

Stella McCartney and Prince Charles were among the larger G7 activities taking place around the … [+] Mountain peak. Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /

The Johnsons greet the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and his wife, Amélie … [+] Derbaudrenghien. Photo Ludovic Marin

First Lady Jill Biden wears a jacket with the phrase “Love” on the back. Picture by Toby … [+] Melville-WPA Pool

Extinction Rebellion environmental activists wearing masks of some of the G7 leaders organize a … [+] demonstration at sea during the G7 summit. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell

Environmental activists staged a protest to highlight their various causes to G7 leaders and a … [+] global audience. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell.

Environmental activists pose with masks representing G7 leaders in an “All mouth, no pants” … [+] protest to highlight gender inequality in politics Photo by Jeff J Mitchell

Environmental activists Extinction Rebellion lead a performance protest through the streets of St … [+] Ives, Cornwall. Photo by Daniel Leal Olivas.

Activists dressed in red robes and known as the “Red Brigade” demonstrate in Falmouth, Cornwall. … [+] Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP

Surfers, paddleboarders and kayakers take part in a demonstration in the water off Gyllyngvase Beach in … [+] Falmouth, Cornwall. Photo by Oli Scarff / AFP

Extinction Rebellion activist pours black liquid of oil into man’s mouth … [+] activist as they demonstrate against oil giant Shell on St Ives beach.

Campaigners fight over Covid-19 vaccine syringe during Oxfam charity action to highlight … [+] intellectual property of vaccines. From left to right: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron . Photo by Adrian Dennis

