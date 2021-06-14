Fashion
Fashion statements, peculiar protests and bizarre moments
This year G7 summit in Great Britain leaders of the wealthiest democracies to discuss economic policies ended with promises to end the pandemic and prepare for our future as well as to rebuild better as activists protested over broken promises and insufficient economic aid for them. poor countries facing climate change.
The final statement was optimistic as the US president explained that there was a clear consensus among all of our G-7 colleagues that this was not the end. We will stay there until we are able to provide for the entire world.
And as world leaders gathered for the 47e annual G7 summit at Seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall to find common solutions to the world’s most pressing problems, other summits were held around the seaside town.
Some, like The Guardian reported, were strange while others were surreal:
As more than 6,000 police officers deployed to Cornwall for the G7 summit at Carbis Bay, there were surreal images everywhere: armed officers in residential streets, snipers on rooftops, marine units in the port of St Ives and battleships in the sea.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The armed protection described as a ring of steel did not stop protesters from all corners of the world who repeatedly made their voices heard in very creative ways.
Extinction Rebellion organized a number of rallies, including a bizarre penitents’ march to draw attention to the climate emergency, while Surfers against sewage organized a mass paddle on concerns about the fate of the oceans, Palestinians and Kashmiris came together to condemn violence against their peoples and many other groups donned the masks of participating leaders and posed for photographers in outrageous costumes .
As the heads of the seven most advanced economies exercised their skills to strike a deal, royals such as Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Camilla (Duchess of Cornwall) and the 95 year old man queen elizabeth herself, along with the wives of participating politicians including Jill Biden, Carrie Symonds (newly married to Prime Minister Boris Johnson) and Brigitte Macron, among others, demonstrated their fashion skills at the G7 summit.
One of the highlight events was the G7 leaders’ family photo that was held on the seafront where Johnson and his wife cheerfully nudged each of their guests to avoid direct contact.
Another highlight was the Leaders’ Welcome to Britain’s Coast Party hosted by the Queen and attended by Leaders, their partners and members of the Royal Family.
Some fashion conventions were rocked at the top, like the fact that Britain’s new First Lady, known for her preference for an eco-friendly approach, wore rental dresses as she had done with the wedding dress for her recent marriage to the Prime Minister.
Also note the Love jacket worn by Dr. Biden, whose style has been described by fashionistas as favoring a dress with a mismatched blazer. The play was interpreted as a response to “I really don’t care, do I?” by Melania Trump. jacket from 2018.
“We bring the love of America” is how she explained her choice to reporters.
Here are some of the best photos from those three important days:
picture credit
