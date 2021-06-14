The Avenues to Independence fashion show is a stylish success





Avenues to Independence, a non-profit organization that helps adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities, held its second virtual fashion show on June 5. The show has been a 10-year-old Avenues fundraiser. The event raised nearly $ 20,000 to help fund the new Professional Employment Preparation Program (PREP), designed to enable Avenues participants to find and prepare for a career path. in an area of ​​their interest and level of competence. PREP will train employees in customer service, computer skills and general employment preparation skills. During the virtual fashion show, the models wore items of their choice, all of which had been donated to Avenues Thrift Shoppe. Sponsors, donors and guests enjoyed the show via a link sent to them on the day of the event. This will be the last virtual event of the year for Avenues, as the organization will return to in-person events, including the upcoming Avenues Gorman Golf Classic and Spotlight on Wine. For more information on Avenues events and how you can support the organization, visit avenuestoindependence.org/events. About Avenues to Independence Since 1953, Avenues to Independence, a 501c3 nonprofit, has supported 200 adults with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities. Based in Park Ridge, Avenues also has programs in Wheeling, Des Plaines and Chicago. For more information on its programs or events, or to plan a visit to the new Center for Independence, visit www.avenuestoindependence.org or call (847) 292-0870.







