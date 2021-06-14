Hoda Kotb wows fans in an elegant neon yellow dress



















June 14, 2021 – 10:22 PM BST



Brandi fowler Hoda Kotb wore the perfect summer essentials on Today With Hoda and Jenna – and we found out where to buy the neon yellow dress.

Hoda Kotb just might be the queen of basic WFH looks – and for those back in the office. Today’s host with Hoda and Jenna impressed on set as she kicked off the week Monday wearing a neon yellow Black Halo dress. The sleek sleeveless number has a mock collar, tailored bodice and flatters the figure. SHOP: Hoda Kotb’s hot pink jumpsuit is the perfect WFH spring staple Hoda looked amazing in her flattering yellow Black Halo dress Hoda is a huge fan of the brand and wears her looks often, and they always tend to be basics like this that every working home fashionista needs in their closet. The seasoned journalist’s neon yellow dress is a summer staple to have on hand. You can mix and match the dress with a variety of heels due to its solid hue, and it also matches the vibe of the season given that neon has been a huge trend this year. RELATED: Hoda Kotb’s New Family Photos With Daughters Leave Fans Doing a Double Take The dress is available in five colourways – yellow, red, black, blue and pink, and all of them are almost sold out. So, we also found a similar yellow sheath dress on NY & Co for sale under $ 20. Zana sheath dress, $ 325, Black halo BUY NOW Yellow scoop neck dress, $ 19.95, NY & Co BUY NOW The daytime TV host was also stunned in Black Halo in April when she wore a sleek pink sleeveless Black Halo jumpsuit that she paired with gold hoops. Hoda added even more color to her look with a bright red pump. MORE: Hoda Kotb Celebrates Awesome Celebrations With Heartfelt Message Hoda stunned in April in a pink Black Halo jumpsuit and red pumps Red and pink set combos were a huge trend last year before the pandemic, and we were excited to see Hoda bring it back. The jumpsuit had a tailored look, much like her yellow dress, and had cropped skinny pants legs and a V-neck with a ruffled high neck. Another chic look from Hoda’s closet – and one to emulate. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.







